Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured BF Aly Goni urges fans to vote for his 'rockstar' ahead of the eviction

Aly Goni took to his social media handle to request fans to vote for Jasmin Bhasin ahead of the eliminations in Bigg Boss 14 house. Take a look at his sweet post for the actress here.

Bigg Boss 14 is picking pace gradually. After the first week and shocking eliminations, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to be in the game and prove their mettle. In the past few days, viewers saw the never-before-seen sides of the freshers. They went all out against each other in the task. However, after the aggressive immunity task, some got immune, others were nominated.

Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Eijaz Khan earned the immunity as they were declared as the winners of the 'farmland' task by sanchalak Nikki Tamboli. On the contrary, Rubina Dialik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu, and Shehzad Deol lost, and were nominated for the week. Now, that evictions are near, Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has urged fans to vote for her.

Aly Goni took to his social media handle to request fans to vote for Jasmin Bhasin ahead of the eliminations. Calling the actress his rockstar, he asked fans to shower her with love and support in her BB 14 journey. He tweeted, 'Show some pyaar to our rockstar Jasmin Bhasin. Vote for her.' Aly also tagged her as a 'Sherni aka Lioness' as he used the hashtag 'Aly Ki Sherni.'

Take a look at Aly's sweet tweet for Jasmin here:

Show some pyaar to our rockstar @jasminbhasin vote for her on voot app noww #AlykiSherni #JasminBhasin — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Aly has been consistently supporting Jasmin as she fights her battle in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two share a great bond, and are also rumoured to be dating. However, both, Jasmin and Aly have denied the dating rumours and have maintained the 'we are just good friends tag.' What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is a strong contestant in Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

