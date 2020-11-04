Bigg Boss 14: Jay Bhanushali compares Nikki Tamboli to Swami Om; Sees 'winner' in Rahul post nomination task

Jay Bhanushali has expressed his 'disgust' against Nikki Tamboli's 'cheap and vulgar' tactics against Rahul Vaidya during the nominations task in Bigg Boss 14 yesterday. He even went on to call the South Indian actress the 'Swami Om' of season 14. Read on.

Bigg Boss is such a reality show, where contestants stoop down to new lows every day to survive in the game. From hurling abuses to indulging in physical violence to making personal attacks, everything and anything happens in the Bigg Boss. However, there are some 'cheap, distasteful and unpleasant' tactics played by some housemates that make them the 'villain and most controversial contestant' in the history of the show.

One such 'filthy and cheap' moment was created by Swami Om in Bigg Boss 10. The old man had thrown his pee on his co-contestants during a task, leaving everyone disgusted. Looks like now, Bigg Boss 14 house has also found its version of 'Swami Om' as asserted by actor Jay Bhanushali. Yes, Jay feels there's a Swami Om in the BB 14 house, and it is none other than Nikki Tamboli. Jay took to his Twitter handle to express his 'angst' against Nikki's 'dirty' move against Rahul Vaidya during the nominations task yesterday. Comparing Nikki to Swami Om, Jay said that he sees a winner in Rahul after his dedication to the game.

It so happened during the nominations task, two contestants were pitted against each other. They had to express why they're more deserving and take away the 'oxygen' mask to get saved. Nikki and Rahul were in the face-off. She immediately took the mask, and after a lot of discussions, when Rahul tried to take it from her, she hid it inside her pants. Yes, Nikki hid the mask inside her trousers, leaving everyone disgusted. Not only viewers, but even housemates called Nikki's move' cheap, dirty and sickening.'

Lashing out at Nikki for the same, Jay tweeted, 'This is it. Nikki Tamboli is Swami Om of this years' Bigg Boss 14. DISGUSTING! proud of Rahul Vaidya. The way he is playing, I can see a winner in him.'

Take a look at Jay's tweet here:

This is it.. #NikkiTamboli is SWAMI OM of this years #BiggBoss14 DISGUSTING proud of #RahulVaidya the way he is playing i can see a winner in him..@ColorsTV — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) November 3, 2020

Well, Nikki has certainly left many viewers and contestants infuriated, and shocked after her trick in the nominations task yesterday. Do you agree with Jay's views? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

