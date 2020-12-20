Bigg Boss 14: Kamya agrees with Salman Khan that NO inmate stood up for Vikas Gupta; Asks Arshi to 'shut up'

Kamya Punjabi took to her social media to laud Salman Khan for schooling the Bigg Boss 14 housemates and expressed how she agrees with his views on Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan's fight.

Every weekend takes the podium to give Bigg Boss 14 contestants a reality check of their attitude and behaviour in the house. While he appreciates them sometimes, he also grills them for their wrongdoings. Yesterday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was all about Salman Khan schooling the housemates for losing the plot, not taking a stand for the right, and playing a safe game.

From Vikas Gupta Arshi Khan's fight to Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant's spat, Salman spoke about everything bad that happened in the BB 14 house. He reprimanded Arshi for speaking wrong things about Vikas, which resulted in him pushing her and being thrown out of the show. Salman also slammed the housemates for being mere spectators to Arshi and Vikas' fight, and not taking a stand for him despite knowing and feeling that he was being harassed by Arshi. Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Manu Punjabi, everyone came under Salman's radar for not standing up for the right.

After Salmans's scoldings housemates understood where they went wrong. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi has also expressed her agreement with Salman's views and bashed Arshi for trying to clarify and justify her wrongdoings. Kamya took to Twitter to laud Salman, and wrote, 'Yes, nobody took a stand for Vikas Gupta. Sab tamasha dekh rahe the aur dekhte jaa rahe the!' and she also thanked Salman for pointing out the same topics that she did in a previous tweet.

Moreover, she lashed out at Arshi and asked her to keep mum. 'Oh god Arshi Khan please shut up,' said Kamya. However, she was impressed by Rakhi again, and expressed, 'Mundi todh di. Rakhi tu jeet gayi meri jaan.'

Take look at Kamya's tweets here:

Yes, nobody took a stand for #VikasGupta #BB14 @ColorsTV @lostboy54 sab tamasha dekh rahe the aur dekhte jaa rahe the! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, one contestant will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Who do you think it will be? What are your thoughts on Salman reprimanding housemates? Let us know in the comment section below.

