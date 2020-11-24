Bigg Boss 14: Kamya asks fans to NOT compare Kavita, Aly's brawl with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's BB 13 fight

Kamya Punjabi has reacted to Bigg Boss 14's latest promo, where Aly Goni is seen losing his cool on Kavita Kaushik. She has requested fans to not compare this fight with that of Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's brawl's in the BB 13 house. Read Kamya's tweet here.

Bigg Boss 14's latest promo has created a stir on social media, and all for the bad reasons. The show has taken the worst turn so far, with Aly Goni getting 'excessively aggressive and violent.' It will so happen that Aly and Kavita will get into an ugly spat after Kavita throws his personal items in the bin. Kavita, being the captain of the house, is given special powers by Bigg Boss, to punish contestants who she thinks have violated rules.

She goes on to sacrifice Aly's trimmer, leaving him agitated. However, their fight escalates when Kavita says 'Tumhari Baap Hoon Main.' Aly and Kavita's brawl takes an ugly turn as the former goes all violent. He loses his cool and starts damaging the BB 14 house property. He kicks the dining chair angrily and also topples the bin kept for the task. As he kicks the garbage bin, it strikes Kavita off, and she seemingly gets hurt. Not only this, but Alya also threatens to make Kavita's survival difficult in the house. 'Main tera jeena haraam kar doonga,' shouts Aly. Later, Kavita appeals to Bigg Boss to interrupt in the matter, and stop it.

Now, Kavita's BFF Kamya Punjabi, who has been supporting her since day one, has reacted to this 'dhamakedaar' promo of BB 14. She shared her opinion on Kavita and Aly's spat. She looked back to the 'nasty and ugly' fights between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss season 13, and which grabbed much attention. Sidharth and Asim indulged in physical aggression many times, resulting in them being reprimanded by and Bigg Boss.

However, Kamya asked fans not to compare Kavita and Aly's recent ugly fight with that of Sidharth and Asim as that time two people of the same gender were at loggerheads, unlike the recent time. 'Last year two people of same-gender were fighting with same intensity same aggression verbally n physically both! But this is different as we can all see so pls let's not compare! I m waiting for the episode tonight!,' tweeted Kamya.

Last year two people of same gender was fighting with same intensity same aggression verbally n physically both! But this is different as we can all see so pls lets not compare! I m waiting for the episode tonite! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see if Aly is picked by Salman for his violent act and how Bigg Boss punishes him for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

