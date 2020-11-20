  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya BASHES Eijaz for NOT letting Pavitra prove herself in captaincy task; Devoleena agrees

Kamya Punjabi shared that she is feeling 'bad' for Pavitra Punia as Eijaz Khan took away her chance to prove herself in the captaincy task, and feels she is a strong player. Devoleena Bhattacharjee seconds her views. Read on.
Some of Bigg Boss 14 housemates got a 'golden opportunity' to be the captain of the house. The previous captains of BB 14, i.e. Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Eijaz Khan fought against each other in the captaincy race. However, Eijaz chose Pavitra to be his representative in the 'box task.' While everybody buckled themselves up to not miss this chance, Eijaz in the middle of the game himself eliminated Pavitra. 

Eijaz evicted his own representative Pavitra by lifting the box, citing that he feels sanchalak Rahul Vaidya is favoring Jasmin. Pavitra was left hurt by Eijaz's unexpected moves and got into an ugly spat with him. Eijaz and Pavitra fight over Jaan, as the latter had assured the singer that she will save him if she wins the captaincy. Now, former contestants, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have expressed their views on Twitter regarding Eijaz's sudden move to eliminate Pavitra. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 19 Written Update: Eijaz gets into a tiff with Rahul & Pavitra amid captaincy task

Firstly, Kamya took a dig at Eijaz and Pavitra for calling themselves 'strong' and not giving their best shots during tasks. Later, she bashed Eijaz for not letting Pavitra play the game on her own, and prove her mettle. She said that she feels 'bad' for Pavitra as Eijaz stole away her limelight. Kamya wrote, 'Hahahahahahah yeh kya tha? (What was this?) Torture karenge yeh soch kar task kiya hi nahi (Just because others will torture you, you did not perform the task?) Eijaz and Pavitra waah yaar bade strong nikle yeh log (They are indeed very strong). 

In the following tweet, Kamya expressed, 'This was Pavitra's chance to prove herself in the task! She is so bloody strong and this man took it away from her! Feeling bad for Pavitra.' Devoleena seconded Kamya's views and said, 'Totally agree. She is so so strong but I know this man will spoil her game if she doesn't choose to get her out of it.'

Take a look at Kamya and Devo's tweets here: 

Meanwhile, a lot of chaos was created during the captaincy task. Eijaz also got into an argument with Jaan Kumar Sanu after his outburst. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor all set to visit Bigg Boss 14 house for the first time with Divyenndu

