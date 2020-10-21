Bigg Boss 14: Kamya calls Sidharth Shukla 'good leader;' Wishes he had better team than Nikki, Pavitra & Eijaz

Kamya Punjabi showered praises for Sidharth Shukla as he stood by his team (Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia) in yesterday's task of Bigg Boss 14. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting bigger and better, finally, the 'war' among contestants has begun. The freshers have now been divided into three teams lead by seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan. Yesterday, the three teams battled against each other in a task. While Hina and Gauahar joined hands for an alliance, Sidharth played alone with this team consisting of three members.

All the freshers were pumped up to do their best and had their eyes on their targets. As the task began, everyone showed their aggressive side to press the buzzer and win the game. Tempers flew as Hina and Gauahar accused Sidharth and his team of 'cheating' and going against the rules. The three toofani seniors got into a heated discussion, wherein the two beauties blamed Sidharth for disobeying rules, while Sidharth tried to defend his teammates completely.

While the results of the task will be out today, Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to express her displeasure with Sidharth's team members. Though she showered praises on Sidharth's leadership qualities, she wished that his team had better players. Kamya wrote, 'I wish Sidharth Shukla ko kuch better log mile hote unki team meh...as a good team leader he did his best to defend them and save them. Baaki toh biggboss hi jaane unki leena.'

She further sang Sidharth's praises and asked his fans to let go off things as he has already won Bigg Boss 13. 'And yes 'dil pe mat SidHearts, apna wala toh jeet chuka hai..just enjoy da game!,' added Kamya.

Take a look at Kamya's tweet for Sidharth here:

I wish @sidharth_shukla ko kuch better log mile hote unki team meh...as a good team leader he did his best to defend them n save them... baaki toh biggboss hi jaane unki leena #BB14 @ColorsTV n yes #SidHearts dil pe mat lo yaaro,apna wala toh jeet chuka hai..just njoy da game! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Sidharth's team consists of Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Nikki Tamboli. Gauahar's team as two members Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya. Hina has the most teammates - Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think was right in the task? Let us know in the comment section below.

