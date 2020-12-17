Bigg Boss 14: Kamya feels Kashmera's plan against Nikki is 'ghatiya'; SLAMS her for calling Manu 'Jaan Part 2'

Kamya Punjabi lashed out at Kashmera Shah for ganging up against Nikki Tamboli in last night's captaincy task. She also also based the Bigg Boss 14 contestant for calling Manu Punjabi 'Jaan Part 2' and pointing fingers at his bond with Nikki.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers witnessed some ugly catfights in last night's episodes as contestants fought against each other for captaincy. The first round of the captaincy task 'BB Duck Park' took place yesterday with Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, and Nikki Tamboli pitted against each other. The four ladies turned into ducks and picked up food to win the round.

However, before the task began, Kashmera joined hands with Rakhi and Arshi to block Nikki from performing and get her out of the captaincy race. Nikki understood their plans and decided to fight back alone. During the task, Kashmera and Nikki got into an aggressive fight as they pushed each other and tore one another's duck costumes. Their fight got ugly as they accused each other of being physically violent. Rubina Dilaik, the sanchalak of the round, intervened to stop them and bashed Kashmera for cornering Nikki and not giving her a chance to perform.

Now, Rubina's former Shakti co-star and ex Bigg Boss contestant, Kamya Punjabi has also slammed Kashmera for her plan against Nikki in the task. Kamya backed Nikki and lashed out at Kashmera for her strategy. You are better than this Kashmera Shah. Bahot hi ghatiya strategy thi (It was a pathetic strategy). Ek akeli #Nikki padi sab pe bhari (Nikki alone can handle everyone).'

Later, Kashmera also took a dig at Manu Punjabi as she called him 'Jaan Part 2,' (Jaan Kumar Sanu) commenting on his bond with Nikki. Kashmera expressed that just like Jaan Sanu, Manu is also dancing to Nikki's tunes as he has fallen in love with her. Kamya bashed Kashmera and wrote, 'Jaan part 2? Seriously? Shi shi shi jo uss ghar meh nahi hai unnhe respectfully baahar rehne doh pls, leave them alone!' (Let evicted contestants be peaceful outside the BB 14 house, and don't drag their name.)

While Kamya seemed disappointed with Kashmera, she was happy about Rubina's decision to make Rakhi the winner of the round. Hailing Rubina and Rakhi, Kashmera wrote, 'Well done sanchalak. Rakhi Rakhi Rakhi'

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

U are better than this @kashmerashah bahot hi ghatiya strategy thi #BB14 @ColorsTV ek akeli #Nikki padi sab pe bhari — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2020

Jaan part 2? Seriously? Shi shi shi jo uss ghar meh nahi hai unnhe respectfully baahar rehne doh pls, leave them alone! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 16, 2020

The captaincy task continues today with other housemates battling for the position. It would be interesting to see if new fights erupt in the BB 14 house or not. What are your thoughts on the same. Let us know in the comment section below.

