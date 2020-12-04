Bigg Boss 14: Kamya feels Rubina is 'losing plot'; Lauds Jasmin, Nikki, Abhinav for their performance in task

Kamya Punjabi thinks that Rubina Dilaik is 'losing the plot' in Bigg Boss 14 after she refused to cook food for other housemates during the ongoing finale week. The former BB contestant also praised Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, and Abhinav Shukla for proving their mettle in the task.

Bigg Boss 14's last episode offered the complete package of entertainment for viewers. From drama to action to emotions, all the elements were seen as contestants fought it out to become the second finalist of the show. However, before the task resumed, another chaos broke out in the morning as Rubina Dilaik refused to cook food for everyone and do household chores with only a few days of the BB 14 journey remaining.

Rubina shared her opinion with the housemates that she wants to be 'free' from her duties and do stuff as per her free-will. Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, and Eijaz Khan disagreed with Rubina's views and opposed her. While Rubina suggested that she wants to break the monotony, the contestants were annoyed with Rubina's decision. However, lastly, they gave up on her and told her to do what she feels is good for her. Now, Rubina's BFF and former Shakti co-star, Kamya Punjabi has reacted to her 'free will' debate.

Kamya took to her Twitter handle to share her reaction to Rubina's suggestions and looks like even she is not convinced with the latter's idea. In fact, Kamya felt that Rubina is 'losing the plot,' after her unnecessary discussion. 'Free will? sab apna apna khana banayenge seriously? You are losing the plot big time,' expressed Kamya.

The former BB contestant also praised Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, and Abhinav Shukla for giving it their 100% in the task to win a spot in the finale. The trio were the last three in the task and did it all to prove their mettle and desperation for becoming the BB 14 winner. 'Well played Nikki, Jasmin, congrats Abhinav.'

However, Kamya was not pleased with Rahul Vaidy for addressing Rubina as 'safed bandariya (white money) during their spat but shared that she likes his game. 'Rahul you are doing so well, please don't make such remarks please safed bandariya not good at all!'

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Free will? sab apna apna khana banayenge? seriously? #BB14 @ColorsTV

You are loosing the plot big time — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 3, 2020

#Rahul u are doin so well, pls dont make such remarks pls "safed bandariya" not good at all! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla has entered the finale with Eijaz Khan after the task. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, and Jasmin Bhasin are in the danger zone. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

