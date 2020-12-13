  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya hails Salman Khan for handling Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit & Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav's face off

Kamya Punjabi lauded Salman Khan for handling Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit Biswas and Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's ugly face-off gracefully in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Here's what she has to say.
Mumbai
Kamya Punjabi lauds Salman Khan
Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was all about drama and conversations. The much-awaited face-off finally happened. Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas graced the show to clarify the mess related to the actress' exit from the BB 14 house. And as expected, Kavita-Ronnit had a debate with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. From their fights in the BB 14 house to the allegations put by Ronnit against Abhinav, the two couples had a major face-off. 

Kavita tried to clear her stance about Ronnit calling Abhinav an alcoholic and accusing him of sending violent messages to her a couple of years back. However, Rubina and Abhinav did not buy Kavita and her hubby's excuses, saying that they will take the matter legally once they're out of BB 14. While Salman Khan and others thought the two couples will bury the hatched and sort their differences, it does not seem to happen so. Their arguments intensified, and Salman had to intervene to sort things out. The host made the two couples understand that they're doing it all wrong on national TV by dragging personal issues, which are not even relevant now. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 12 Written Update: Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit have an ugly face off with Rubina, Abhinav

After a lot of discussions and Salman's advice, Kavita-Ronnit and Rubina-Abhinav put a full stop to their debate and decided to let it go. Now, Kamya, who is a friend to both Kavita and Rubina, has lauded Salman for handling the duo's face-off nicely. Hailing Salman, Kamya expressed, 'Highly appreciate the way Salman Khan handled both the couples! Now people the issue is buried, let it rest at peace.' In a previous tweet, Kamya had also mentioned why she chose to keep mum on the couple's spat. 

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here: 

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta had revealed to Abhinav about Ronnit's accusations, which ignited the fire. The tweets alleging Abhinav's behaviour have now been deleted. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla accused of drunk driving and hitting a man on his birthday in viral VIDEO; Here's the truth

Credits :Kamya Punjabi's Twitter

