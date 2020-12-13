Bigg Boss 14: Kamya hails Salman Khan for handling Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit & Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav's face off

Kamya Punjabi lauded Salman Khan for handling Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit Biswas and Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's ugly face-off gracefully in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Here's what she has to say.

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with was all about drama and conversations. The much-awaited face-off finally happened. Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas graced the show to clarify the mess related to the actress' exit from the BB 14 house. And as expected, Kavita-Ronnit had a debate with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. From their fights in the BB 14 house to the allegations put by Ronnit against Abhinav, the two couples had a major face-off.

Kavita tried to clear her stance about Ronnit calling Abhinav an alcoholic and accusing him of sending violent messages to her a couple of years back. However, Rubina and Abhinav did not buy Kavita and her hubby's excuses, saying that they will take the matter legally once they're out of BB 14. While Salman Khan and others thought the two couples will bury the hatched and sort their differences, it does not seem to happen so. Their arguments intensified, and Salman had to intervene to sort things out. The host made the two couples understand that they're doing it all wrong on national TV by dragging personal issues, which are not even relevant now.

After a lot of discussions and Salman's advice, Kavita-Ronnit and Rubina-Abhinav put a full stop to their debate and decided to let it go. Now, Kamya, who is a friend to both Kavita and Rubina, has lauded Salman for handling the duo's face-off nicely. Hailing Salman, Kamya expressed, 'Highly appreciate the way Salman Khan handled both the couples! Now people the issue is buried, let it rest at peace.' In a previous tweet, Kamya had also mentioned why she chose to keep mum on the couple's spat.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Highly appreciate the way @BeingSalmanKhan handled both the couples! Now people the issue is burried, let it rest at peace #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 12, 2020

Jab kahani ke saare kirdaar aapke jaanne waale ho aur kahani ka sach aapko pata ho toh chup rehna chahiye ya jab aapko kahani pata hi naa ho toh bhi chup rehna chahiye! Aisi kahani ka ant kahani ke kirdar hi kare toh hi behtar hai... i will stick 2 da game only #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta had revealed to Abhinav about Ronnit's accusations, which ignited the fire. The tweets alleging Abhinav's behaviour have now been deleted. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

