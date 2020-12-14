Bigg Boss 14: Kamya lauds Aly for speaking against Eijaz's 'touch issue'; Asks makers to spare them from Arshi

Kamya Punjabi is all praises for Aly Goni for speaking up against Eijaz Khan. She also slammed Arshi Khan for her antics. Here's what the Shakti actress has to say about the last episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar.

When Aly Goni had re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a few days ago, he had declared that he will expose Eijaz Khan's truth in front of everyone. And in yesterday's episode of BB 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, this is exactly what happened, as Eijaz and Aly got into a war of words during the 'galat fehmi ke gubaare' game.

It so happened, Eijaz expressed her disappointment saying Aly pointed fingers at his 'problem with touch', and it has left him hurt. To which Aly reacted and cleared his stance. Aly accused Eijaz of doing all those things, to which he himself objected. Aly claimed that Eijaz is lying about his 'touch issues' as he did not mind hugging Arshi Khan and works according to his convenience. While Eijaz tried to defend himself, Aly shut him down calling him a 'liar.'

Now, Kamya Punjabi has backed Aly's stand against Eijaz, and lauded him for bringing out the truth. Taking to Twitter Kamya praised Aly and slammed Eijaz. Kamya wrote, 'Aap pehle bhi pith pichhe baat karte the aur aap abhi bhi pith pichhe baat karte ho! Touch se problem aapko apne convenience ke hisaab se ho jaati hai aur phir gayab bhi ho jaati hai! (You have been talking behind everyone's backs and continue to do so. You have a problem with touch but only at your convenience.) Bang on Aly Goni, Thanks for bringing this up.'

Kamya also took a dig at Arshi Khan's behaviour and antics in the house. She requested the makers to spare them with Arshi as she does not wish to see a repeat telecast of Bigg Boss 11, as Arshi kept poking Vikas Gupta. Kamya wrote, 'Dear Bigg Boss nobody is interested in watching the repeat telecast of BB 11, please spare us. Arshi Khan zindagi meh aage badhna sikho (Arshi try to move on in life).' Lastly, Kamya was impressed by Rakhi Sawant's stint in the BB 14 house and showered her with praises.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Aap pehle bhi pith pichhe baat karte the aur aap abhi bhi pith pichhe baat karte ho! Touch se problem aapko apne convenience ke hisaab se ho jaati hai aur phir gayab bhi ho jaati hai! Bang on @AlyGoni thx for bringing this up #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, no eliminations took place in last night's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with . Rahul Vaidya is all set to re-enter the BB 14 house tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

