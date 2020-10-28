Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi and Andy have THIS to say about Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin's heated altercation

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Andy Kumar took to their Twitter handles to express their views on Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'nasty' spat during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14 last night. Here's what they have to say.

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was a roller-coaster ride. From contestants getting into arguments over duties to battling in the captaincy task, a lot happened in the BB 24 house. However, there's one fight that caught everyone's attention and left them startled. We're talking about the heated altercation between Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya during the captaincy task.

Jasmin and Rahul's dislike for each other is known to everyone. However, things between the two turned worse yesterday. Jasmin alleged Rahul of physically intimidating her and showing physical force during the task. She vented out her anger, burst into tears, and hit back at Rahul for trying to suppress a girl with aggression in a task. Jasmin and Rahul's nasty fight has become the hot topic of discussion all over social media, and many have reacted to it. Social media users seem divided over their spat.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya's 'ugly' fight during captaincy task leaves Twitterati divided

However, seems like former contestants Kamya Punjabi and Andy Kumar had more or less similar thoughts regarding Rahul and Jasmin's ugly fight. The two took to their Twitter handles to share their views. While both felt that Rahul was not wrong for snatching the bag, they disapproved of his comment on calling Jasmin's reaction as 'acting.'

Kamya said that Rahul took the bag, it was right, as he was doing a task. But, saying 'Actor hai Actor hai' and dragging someone's profession in the spat was not so cool. Further, Kamya did not even seem happy with Rahul's behaviour during the episode. Andy wrote, I love Jasmin, but she did overreact. Rahul did the task but his taunts actor hai! actor hai! was not necessary.'

Take a look at Kamya and Andy's tweets here:

#RahulVaidya ne bag liya, sahi kiya.. he was doing the task which is not at all wrong but "Actor hai Actor hai" bole ke kise ke profession ko beech mein laana was so not cool #BB14 @ColorsTV #JasminBhasin — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

What happened to #RahulVaidya yeh kaunsa galat turn le liya tumne aur kyu???? @ColorsTV #BB14 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Naina Singh is out of the captaincy task, while the fight continues among other BB 14 contestants. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Kamya and Andy's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates: October 27 Episode Latest News and Update: Jasmin furious over Rahul's ugly actions

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×