Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi backs Eijaz Khan’s after he saves Jasmin Bhasin from eviction: Let’s not judge him

As Pavitra Punia is upset with Eijaz Khan for saving Jasmin Bhasin from elimination, Kamya Punjabi has come out in the Tanu Weds Manu actor’s support.

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed an interesting ensemble of cast so far and each one is doing their best to secure a place in the show. Amid this Eijaz Khan has managed to be the talk of the town since day one. Be it for his aggressiveness during the task, his dominating nature, his love-hate relationship with Pavitra Punia or his recent tiff with Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz has been in the news every now and then. However, recently, the Tanu Weds Manu actor grabbed the attention after he surprised everyone during the nomination task.

It so happened that Eijaz, being the captain, was given the power to save one contestant from elimination. Much to everyone’s surprise, Eijaz saved one of his arch rival in the house Jasmin Bhasin. His decision left Pavitra heartbroken and she was seen crying over Eijaz ditching him in the game. However, Kamya Punjabi has come out in Eijaz’s support and urged everyone not to judge him so soon. Sharing the promo on her official Twitter handle, Kamya wrote, “Awwwww lets not judge him pls... let's wait for the episode pls Awwwww #PoorPavitra #BB14 @BiggBoss.”

Awwwww lets not judge him pls... lets wait for the episode pls Awwwww #PoorPavitra #BB14 @BiggBoss https://t.co/mn2EVezkJ8 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 3, 2020

To note, Pavitra has often confessed her feelings for Eijaz indirectly and the latter’s decision to save Jasmin has made Punia questions his friendship and loyalty. Expressing her anger about the same, Pavitra was heard saying in the promo, 'Aukat dikhana isse kehte hai.' (This is how you show your true colors). She also said that he is playing a big game with us.

