Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi backs Kavita Kaushik; Questions Eijaz Khan's bond after he sends her to 'red zone'

Kamya Punjabi has lent support to her good friend Kavita Kaushik after her heated verbal spat with Eijaz Khan in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The Shakti actress also questioned Eijaz's move of sending Kavita in the 'red zone' if he claims to be his 'close friend.' Take a look at Kamya's tweets here.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Arre itni hi achhi dost hai #KavitaKaushik toh usse #RedZone meh kyu bhej diya?Jisne aapko safe kiya aapne ussi ko danger zone meh bhej diya?Chalo @Iamkavitak aapko dost nahi maanti par aap toh maante hai na phir aise kaise kar diya?Aur parties meh hum sab pics click karte hai! https://t.co/2p1Fczgagu — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

Waise meri aur aapki bhi pic hai saath, are we friends? We all know each other but dost saare nahi hote! Pic proves nothing! @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #bb14 https://t.co/2p1Fczgagu — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

This is wat happens in a 45mins epi, we were shown #KavitaKaushik yelling n fighting with #EijazKhan but wat pushed her to that level was not shown apart from bigboss ki awaaz saying ki @KhanEijaz baar baar @Iamkavitak ko rules samjha rahe hai! Kuch toh baat hogi #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

Dear #NikkiTamboli game interesting aur entertaining #KavitaKaushik ke aana ka baad hi hua hai, welldone @Iamkavitak i m so glad tumhe bahot jaldi samaj aa gaya ki uss ghar meh koi apna nahi hota,thank u @KhanEijaz the credit goes 2 u #bb14 @ColorsTV #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

