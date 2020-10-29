Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi backs Rahul as she thinks Jasmin is 'overreacting'; Shefali Bagga feels the same

Here's what ex Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Bagga have to say about Jasmin Bhasin lashing out at Rahul Vaidya for apparently threatening her during the captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 14 house recently.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya have been making headlines for the past few days after their 'ugly' altercation during the captaincy task. It all started with Rahul aggressively snatching away the bag from Jasmin during the task. Jasmin was left agitated and accused Rahul of physically intimidating her.

In fact, she also claimed that the singer 'threatened' to hurt and injure her if she did not give the bag. However, Rahul denied given any such 'dhamki' to Jasmin.

The actress vented out her anger on Rahul, threw water, and ranted how can someone threaten a woman with physical strength. Kavita, Eijaz, and Naina tried to explain to Jasmin that it was merely a task, and Rahul wouldn't have hurt her. However, Jasmin kept insisting that she knows his intention, and he would have harmed her if she kept holding the bag. Rubina, Abhinav, Nishant, and Shardul sided Jasmin, while Rahul slammed Jasmin for 'acting and playing the woman card.'

Now, former Bigg Boss contestants, Kamya Punjabi and Shefali Bagga have also expressed their opinions on Rahul and Jasmin's nasty fight. The two beauties have supported Rahul and bashed Jasmin for going over the top with the topic unnecessarily.

Taking to Twitter Kamya expressed, 'Rahul you are not wrong at all, Jasmin and the gang are overreacting, or maybe they cannot handle their defeat. Further, why are they getting gender differences time and again? By pointing out that she's a girl every time, they're showing that girls are weak.'

Shefali Bagga, who won hearts in Bigg Boss 13, also had similar thoughts like that of Kamya. Shefali said that Rahul did not give Jasmin a 'warning or threatening,' it was a task and he was pulling the bag for the task. Moreover, she called Jasmin's behaviour as 'abla nari' attitude. She also bashed Jasmin for screaming, and trying to prove Rahul wrong, and bringing gender bias into a task.

#Rahul u r not wrong at all, #Jasmin n gang r over reacting or maybe harr handle nahi kar paa rahe hai! Also yeh log kya baat baat par Aurat aur Mard ke gyan baatna shuru kar dete hai Aurat aurat aurat karke aurat hi aurat ko kamzor banati aur dikhati hai #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 28, 2020

Ye shor macha kar ro kar what is #JasmineBhasin trying to prove.she is behaving as if injury ho hi gai ho. & ye aurat mard kaha se aagya hai? Kaunsa #RahulVaidya task ke bahar #jasmin ko kuch keh raha tha!Game h,task hai,agar itni hi problem hai toh utar jaate aram se #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 28, 2020

#Jasmin ne kya laga rakha hai-dhamki di dhamki di.Kaha dhamki di?Usne sidha kaha ki chord de bag warna injury ho jaegi.Kaha likha tha bag cheen nhi sakte.Ab #rahul matlab khele bhi na kya.Last season mei aajati to kya hota inka usmein toh itni cheena jhapti thi #BiggBoss2020 — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) October 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is right and wrong in this spat? Do you think Rahul intentionally tried to hurt Jasmin? Or did Jasmin overreact to the situation? Let us know in the comment section below.

