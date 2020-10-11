  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi calls seniors Hina, Sidharth & Gauahar 'biased' opposing Rubina, Abhinav in task

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to point out seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan's 'unfair' attitude towards Abhinav Shukla in the last immunity task in Bigg Boss 14 yesterday. Here's what she said.
Kamya Punjabi calls out Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan's 'biasness' in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi calls seniors Hina, Sidharth & Gauahar 'biased' opposing Rubina, Abhinav in task
Bigg Boss 14 saw its first extreme task yesterday, as contestants fought to snatch away the immunity from Abhinav Shukla and Nikk Tamboli to save themselves. During the task, these two immune freshers, were stead on a bulldozer, as the others tried to get them off and take their positions. From spray to powder to detergent, housemates went all out to get the immunity.

While everyone was battling for immunity, Rubina Dilaik was out of the game, owing to her sacrifice to become an accepted contestant. It so happened that Rubina splashed water on Abhinav, as she couldn't see him being brutally tortured and in pain. However, other contestants object to Rubina's help, and ultimately the three seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan decide to 'disqualify' Abhinav from the task. However, this decision by the toofani seniors has not gone down well with Kamya Punjabi. 

Kamya took to her Twitter account to share how the decision against Rubain and Abhinav in the task was 'unfair' she even called out the seniors 'biasness.' Kamya retweeted Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik's tweet wherein she questioned, Where does it say that contestants can't help each other? Sara helped, Gauahar helped, then why can't Rubina?.' 

Kamya added that it was these exact thoughts going in her mind also, and said that the seniors took the call of disqualification without a single warning. 'Now the seniors are being biased khullam khulla,' stated Kamya. Priya also seconded Kamya's opinion and said that Rubina was disqualified from immunity, not from participation.

Take a look at Kamya's tweet here: 

At the end of the task, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli earned immunity. Moreover, after the seniors' decision, Nikki is now a conformed contestants pf the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar are being unfair in BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below. 

