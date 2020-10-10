  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi comes out in support of her Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co star Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik gets support from former Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co star and friend Kamya Punjabi over her Bigg Boss 14 performance. Read.
Bigg Boss 14 is undoubtedly one of the most talked about reality show on Indian television. A week into the show and the tussle between the seniors and freshers have been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. We have already seen that amongst the 11 contestants who entered as freshers this year, 4 were rejected by the seniors during the premiere itself. Later, in an opportunity, they were given a chance to confirm their place as confirmed freshers. While Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal and Jaan Sanu took that chance, Rubina Dilaik was the last to confirm her place inside the house. 

However, Rubina has also been the one to take a stand for herself. On Day 6, when the discussion over 7 items to be collected from the BB Mall was on, Rubina stated that when a pair of shoes is one item, salwar kameez is also one item as it is a set. Rubina ends up getting into a verbal spat with Hina Khan. The difference between their opinion strikes a huge argument that forces Hina Khan to decide against Rubina and further add to her difficulties. Making it further difficult for her, even Abhinav is seen siding others and they explain to Rubina that she is in the wrong.

Now, Rubina's former co-star and friend Kamya Punjabi has sided with Rubina over the same and tweeted, "Rubina was talking sense about the number of items, n i completely agree with her but logon ki ego ko yeh baat hazam nahi hui aur ho gaya saara ghar uske khilaaf. Welldone." 

What do you think of Rubina's logic? Let us know in the comments section below.

