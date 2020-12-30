Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena slam Jasmin Bhasin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant post injuring her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin apparently hurt Rakhi Sawant while putting a duck mask on the latter's face. Here's what the ex-contestants have to say about the incident.

Bigg Boss 14’s Tuesday episode was nothing less than a shock for the audience. The chaos intensified inside the house after Rakhi Sawant injured her nose and the housemates were divided about their opinions regarding the same. On the obvious front, a few of them sympathized with her but a few others also backed Jasmin Bhasin who caused the injury. For the unversed, she had put the duck mask on Rakhi’s face with force because of which the latter was injured.

Though the latter cried while stating that she was in pain, Jasmin insisted that she was creating a scene. Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Shefali Bagga have opined their views on this matter. Kamya took a jibe at Jasmin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant’s misery and even said that the latter took over the entire episode despite whatever happened with her. Devoleena, while replying to the tweet said it was insensitive on Jasmin’s part for saying that Rakhi cried for sympathy.

Check out the tweets below:

Totally agree with AlyGoni n ashukla09 Agar koi roh raha hai toh uske saamne aakar bha bha hasso mat... #BB14 ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2020

Very well said TheRahulMahajan #bb14 ColorsTV Rakhi ko rakhi ka character maintain karna padta hai..!!! — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2020

Chahe achha kaho ya bura.. aaj ka pura episode #RakhiSawant le gayi #BB14 ColorsTV Naak naa katana rakhi IAMREALRAKHI — Kamya Shalabh Dang (iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2020

Arey apna rona ronaa dusro ka rona sympathy...khudko sahi prove karne k liye log itne insensitive ban jaate hai...Atleast Aly and Abhinav has some sense.. #bb14 https://t.co/UYmg8g14Ub — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Devoleena_23) December 29, 2020

Devoleena also took a dig at Jasmin while questioning how her crying can be considered genuine when she considers that same thing done by others as sympathy. Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga who was a part of the last season, tweets, “It is definitely wrong on #RakhiSawant ‘s part to say that accident thing but not done #JasminBhasin to lose your calm which could hurt someone . Ye ghar yahi toh test karta hai #BiggBoss14.” She further takes a jibe at the actress for justifying the act and her unnecessary reaction on the same.

Check out her tweet below:

It is definitely wrong on #RakhiSawant ‘s part to say that accident thing but not done #JasminBhasin to lose your calm which could hurt someone . Ye ghar yahi toh test karta hai #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (shefali_bagga) December 29, 2020

Exactly #VikasGupta is right . Sorry toh bohot door ki bat hai ... hasna aur mazak banana toh band toh karo #RakhiSawant ka . #JasminBhasin now cmon even if you have not done anything, pls don’t justify the act #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (shefali_bagga) December 29, 2020

Its not about #RakhiSawant drama karke #JasmineBhasin ki image kharab kar rahi hai. But its about her unnecessarily reaction jo usko #AlyGoni #RahulVadiya #VikasGupta sab samjhane ki koshish kar rhe h #BiggBoss14 — Shefali Bagga (shefali_bagga) December 29, 2020

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 extended till March?

