Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena slam Jasmin Bhasin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant post injuring her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin apparently hurt Rakhi Sawant while putting a duck mask on the latter's face. Here's what the ex-contestants have to say about the incident.
16249 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena slam Jasmin Bhasin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant post injuring herBigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena slam Jasmin Bhasin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant post injuring her
Bigg Boss 14’s Tuesday episode was nothing less than a shock for the audience. The chaos intensified inside the house after Rakhi Sawant injured her nose and the housemates were divided about their opinions regarding the same. On the obvious front, a few of them sympathized with her but a few others also backed Jasmin Bhasin who caused the injury. For the unversed, she had put the duck mask on Rakhi’s face with force because of which the latter was injured.

Though the latter cried while stating that she was in pain, Jasmin insisted that she was creating a scene. Now, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Shefali Bagga have opined their views on this matter. Kamya took a jibe at Jasmin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant’s misery and even said that the latter took over the entire episode despite whatever happened with her. Devoleena, while replying to the tweet said it was insensitive on Jasmin’s part for saying that Rakhi cried for sympathy.

Check out the tweets below:

Devoleena also took a dig at Jasmin while questioning how her crying can be considered genuine when she considers that same thing done by others as sympathy. Meanwhile, Shefali Bagga who was a part of the last season, tweets, “It is definitely wrong on #RakhiSawant ‘s part to say that accident thing but not done  #JasminBhasin to lose your calm which could hurt someone . Ye ghar yahi toh test karta hai #BiggBoss14.” She further takes a jibe at the actress for justifying the act and her unnecessary reaction on the same. 

Check out her tweet below: 

