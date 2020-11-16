Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is 'disappointed' by Shardul's eviction; SLAMS BB Adalat panel for nominating him

Kamya Punjabi indirectly took a jibe at Farah Khan, Charrul Malik, and Amith Tyagi aka the BB Adalat panelists who had nominated Shardul Pandit. She expressed her disappointment after Shardul's elimination from the Bigg Boss 14 house last night. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers were under the impression that no eliminations would happen this time owing to the Diwali fervour. However, everyone received a big shock as confirmed that evictions will happen, and announced the evicted contestant's name. Rubina Dilaik and Shardul Pandit were in the bottom two, and Salman announced the latter will have to walk out. Yes, Shardul Pandit got eliminated, leaving everyone emotional.

Unlike all times, Salman sent Shardul back home with a heavy heart, as he lauded him for coming to the show despite all personal issues. Salman revealed that Shardul's mother is not keeping well, and also offered him a helping hand, telling Shardul that if anything is required he should tell him. The host also praised Shardul for keeping his spirit high despite the turmoil and said, 'I am proud of you.' Shardul was touched by Salman's sweet gesture towards him and expressed his gratitude to the actor for supporting him always throughout his journey. Shardul bid everyone a heartfelt adieu as she sang the emotional track 'Channa Mereya.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli get 'shocked' as Aly Goni nominates them along with Kavita Kaushik

Many BB 14 viewers and fans are disheartened with Shardul's exit. Among them is also former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi. The actress took to her Twitter handle to express her 'disappointment' with Shardul's exit. She also indirectly bashed the BB Adalat panelists, i.e. Farah Khan, Charrul Malik, and Amith Tyagi for nominating Shardul because he needed to be in the BB 14 house the most owing to his financial condition. Taking a dig at them, Kamya said, 'They should have contemplated a little before nominating Shardul.' Lastly, she wished the TV actor-anchor the best for his future.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Kamaal hai na jisko uss ghar meh rehne ki sabse jyada zarurat thi uss @shardulpandit11 ko woh log aakar nominate kar gaye jinka game se koi lena dena hi nahi tha! Thoda toh soch lete aisa karne se pehle! Disappointed! All the very best shardul for ur future! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Salman had also mentioned that the margin between the votes Rubina and Shardul received from viewers was minimal. He asked housemates to pull up their socks as the game will get tougher from now on. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita breaks down before Jasmin post ugly spats with Aly, Jaan: I don't deserve nonsense

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×