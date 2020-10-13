Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi feels all freshers in Salman Khan's show are 'boring'; Priya Malik agrees with her

Former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Priya Malik got chatty about the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 on social media. And here's what they think of the BB 14 housemates.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers got a shocker yesterday, as one contestant was shown the outside door. Yes, a fresher has been eliminated after week one, and it is none other than Sara Gurpal. After the nominations, the seniors, , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan were given the decision to evict one, and they chose to let go of Sara.

While the game certainly took a drastic turn after the eviction, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Priya Malik feel that the freshers in BB 14 are 'boring.' The two beauties have stayed in the BB house previously and understand the dynamics. They have been ardently watching Bigg Boss season 14 episodes and are sharing their views on social media. Yesterday, Jasmin Bhasin nominated Jaan Sanu for his 'own good' as she asked him to not be someone's sidekick and play his game.

Priya took to her Twitter handle to express that she thinks Jasmin was right as Jaan is acting as a sidekick of Nikki Tamboli (the confirmed fresher). Reacting to her comment, Kamya opined that she finds all the contestants in BB 14 house boring. Further, pointing out that they fight only on one issue, i.e. the 7 luxury items from BB mall), the Shakti actress said that it is not entertaining anymore.

Seconding Kamya's views, Priya said that she agrees to it, as none of the inmates are 'standing out.' She also added that it cannot be alone Nikki Tamboli's show. Further targeting Shehzad Deol, Jaan Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani Rahul Vaidya, and Abhinav Shukla. Priya opined that they are doing 'nothing' in the show. So their presence or absence in the BB 14 doesn't really matter. In a latter tweet, Kamya lauded Bigg Boss's game plan as in a shocking move Sara got eliminated. She wrote, 'Kya maara hai Big Boss. Nothing personal.'

Take a look at Kamya and Priya's twitter banter on BB 14:

Mujhe yeh saare ke saare bahot boring lagte hai............ @ColorsTV pls kuch karo yeh roz roz ek hi baat ko lekar drama aur entertainment kuch nahi #7items #BigBoss14 https://t.co/vbHiZlswTx — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 12, 2020

Shehzad, Jaan, Nishant, Rahul, Abhinav and Sara are literally doing absolutely nothing in the show. They might as well not be there and nothing will get affected! — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) October 12, 2020

Do you agree with Kamya and Priya about Bigg Boss season 14? Are you enjoying the show and the contestants' participation? Let us know in the comment section below.

