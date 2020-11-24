  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi hails Kavita Kaushik for saving Eijaz Khan from nomination: Proud of you meri jaan

After Kavita Kaushik saved Eijaz Khan from the elimination this week, Kamya Punjabi has praised the actress for her action.
9848 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi hails Kavita Kaushik for saving Eijaz Khan from nomination: Proud of you meri jaanBigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi hails Kavita Kaushik for saving Eijaz Khan from nomination: Proud of you meri jaan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 has begun, Eijaz Khan has been making the headlines for his endless fights in the house. However, among all his arguments, Eijaz’s tiff with Kavita Kaushik has been the talk of the town ever since the FIR actress has made her way inside the BB house. The two are often seen locking horns and don’t leave a chance to pull each other down. While their frequent arguments have left everyone brimming with opinions, Kamya Punjabi was recently seen singing praises for Kavita for her gesture towards Eijaz.

Wondering what it is? Well, Kavita, who has always called Eijaz as her arch rival in the house, had saved the Tanu Weds Manu actor from elimination and stated that he deserved to be in the house. This won a million of hearts. Reacting to the same, Kamya hailed Kavita’s decision and stated that she is proud of her. Sharing her feelings about the same, Kavita tweeted, “"U deserve to be in the show " #KavitaKaushik to #EijazKhan proud of you meri jaan @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14. Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi.”

Take a look at Kamya’s tweet for Kavita saving Eijaz from elimination:

Meanwhile, this week Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni have been nominated for elimination this week. The battle for survival inside the BB house is getting intense with every passing day and it will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the show this weekend.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya asks fans to NOT compare Kavita, Aly's brawl with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's BB 13 fight

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamya Punjabi's Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly gets VIOLENT & breaks things as Kavita says 'Main teri baap hoon'; She wishes to leave
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik & Aly Goni's EPIC reaction to Kavita Kaushik's 'Shuddh Hindi' is hilarious
Bigg Boss 14: Diandra feels Jasmin has become real Naagin post Aly's entry; Kamya agrees & calls her 'jealous'
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita does NOT count Jasmin, Aly as competitors; Salman is impressed by Bhasin's mimicry
Bigg Boss 14: November 21 Written Update: Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik & Nikki declared safe from elimination
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin calls Kavita 'gandi' amid fight for captaincy; Latter tags her as 'dhongi'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement