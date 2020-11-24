Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi hails Kavita Kaushik for saving Eijaz Khan from nomination: Proud of you meri jaan

After Kavita Kaushik saved Eijaz Khan from the elimination this week, Kamya Punjabi has praised the actress for her action.

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 has begun, Eijaz Khan has been making the headlines for his endless fights in the house. However, among all his arguments, Eijaz’s tiff with Kavita Kaushik has been the talk of the town ever since the FIR actress has made her way inside the BB house. The two are often seen locking horns and don’t leave a chance to pull each other down. While their frequent arguments have left everyone brimming with opinions, Kamya Punjabi was recently seen singing praises for Kavita for her gesture towards Eijaz.

Wondering what it is? Well, Kavita, who has always called Eijaz as her arch rival in the house, had saved the Tanu Weds Manu actor from elimination and stated that he deserved to be in the house. This won a million of hearts. Reacting to the same, Kamya hailed Kavita’s decision and stated that she is proud of her. Sharing her feelings about the same, Kavita tweeted, “"U deserve to be in the show " #KavitaKaushik to #EijazKhan proud of you meri jaan @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14. Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi.”

Take a look at Kamya’s tweet for Kavita saving Eijaz from elimination:

"U deserve to be in the show " #KavitaKaushik to #EijazKhan proud of you meri jaan @Iamkavitak @ColorsTV #BB14

Baaki sabki hassi unki takliff bhar bhar ke dikha rahi thi — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, this week Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia and Aly Goni have been nominated for elimination this week. The battle for survival inside the BB house is getting intense with every passing day and it will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the show this weekend.

