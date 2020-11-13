Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi 'lauds' Aly Goni's game in the captaincy task; Takes a jibe at Nikki Tamboli

Kamya Punjabi took to her social media handle to praise Aly Goni for his fight and strategy in the recent captaincy task. She took a sly dig at Nikki Tamboli as she expressed her wish to see the South Indian actress as the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house; here's why.

The Bigg Boss 14 house found its new captain yesterday in Aly Goni. Yes, new wild card entrant, Aly Goni, has become the captain of the house and taken charge. Ever since Aly entered the BB 14 house, the dose of entertainment has gone higher. Be it is his bond with Jasmin Bhasin or his goofy nature, Aly has managed to be the highlight.

Though Aly shares a strong connection with Jasmin, his camaraderie with other housemates is also good. He is often seen goofing around with inmates and spreading happiness. Aly played wisely in the interesting captaincy task 'BB Disco Nights' as one-by-one he made sure that his competitors were out of the game. From Pavitra to Rahul to Shardul, Aly managed to get everyone out and win the task to don the captain's hat. Aly's wise move has impressed former contestant Kamya Punjabi. She has showered praises on him. Taking to Twitter Kamya wrote, 'Good game Aly Goni. Well Done.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul & Pavitra's friendship hits a bad patch as he backs Aly Goni over her for captaincy

While almost everybody was happy to have Aly as their new captain, Nikki Tamboli seemed to be mightly annoyed. She expressed her disappointment as she wanted to become the captain this time. Not only this, but she also declared that she will not accept Aly as her captain and disobey rules. On the first day of the captainship, Aly and Nikki got into a spat as the latter refused to wake up. Upon seeing Nikki's adamant nature, Kamya took a dig at Nikki and expressed her wish to see Nikki become the 'captain of the BB 14 house.'

Kamya tweeted, 'I really want to see ki jab Nikki Tamboli captain banegi tab kaise rules follow karti hai aur karwati hai!' (I want to see when Nikki Tamboli becomes the captain of the house, how she manages to make others follow all rules)

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

I really want to see ki jab #NikkiTamboli captain banegi tab kaise rules follow karti hai aur karwati hai...!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2020

Are you happy to see Aly Goni as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house? Will Aly and Nikki's differences get sorted? Do you think Aly will prove to be a good and fair captain? Which contestant will get eliminated this week, Rubina Dilaik or Shardul Pandit? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar & Kamya Punjabi 'praise' Abhinav Shukla for standing up against Eijaz Khan during a task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×