Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi lauds Hina Khan for being 'calm' during Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar's spat amid task

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to praise Hina Khan for keeping her cool as Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan got into loggerheads during the first nomination task in Bigg Boss 14 yesterday. Here's what she said.

It has just been four days since Bigg Boss 14 premiered, but the entertainment quotient is within such a short span is quite high. Each day, viewers are getting to watch something different and interesting. From verbal spats to arguments to budding bonds, the BB 14 house has become the center of attention. Not only audiences, but past contestants of the reality show are also keeping a keen eye on the happenings in the house.

Kamya Punjabi, who grabbed eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss 7, is touted to be one of the ardent viewers of the show. And looks like, the actress is watching the new season with much interest. From the beginning of BB 14, Kamya is sharing her opinions on her Twitter handle. Yesterday, she tweeted in favour of senior Hina and showered her love on her. Kamya praised for being cool, calm, and composed during the first nomination task as Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan got into an ugly war of words.

Hina was seen enjoying the moment as a spectator, and also sarcastically said, 'Lado aur Lado (Fight, fight more), as Sidharth and Gauahar kept on screaming at each other to prove their strategies right. Kamya lauded Hina for her composure and even called her cute.

Take a look at Kamya's tweet for Hina here:

Hahah i m loving @eyehinakhan she looks so calm n so damn cute n the way she said wowwww lado lado lado kamaaaaaal this juice is just amazing #BigBoss14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Gauahar and Sidharth did get into a tussle during the task due to difference of opinions, but the two seniors also sorted it out as the task ended. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

