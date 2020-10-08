Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi praises former Shakti co star Rubina Dilaik; Says 'She'll go ahead independently'

Rubina Dilaik's former Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to praise her game in Bigg Boss 14. Kamya said that she is 'proud' how Rubina is handling situations in the BB 14 house. Read on.

Bigg Boss is touted to be the most-loved reality show on Indian Television, and rightly so. Every year, viewers get to see several well-known faces locked up inside the house, for a journey of nearly three months. From performing tasks to standing up for oneself, from showing their real self to engaging viewers, Bigg Boss offers a complete plate of entertainment.

Just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 14 was launched with a new set of contenders and a different concept. Though the seniors (Sidharth Shukla, , and Gauahar Khan) are the highlight, the freshers aka the contestants are trying to make their mark in the BB 14 house. While everyone is trying their best, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Shehzad Deol, and Pavitra Punia are gradually taking over the game. Though Rubina is having a 'tough' time being the only 'rejected fresher,' the actress holding on, and meeting challenges head-on.

She is not only putting her opinions blatantly but also refusing to bow down in front of others. The beautiful actress is known for her strong-headed and righteous personality and is bringing it out in the game perfectly. From not paying undue attention to Nikki Tamboli's tantrums to fighting for herself, Rubina is going all out in the show. She is taking a stand for what she feels is right, and playing the game on her own.

Just a few moments ago, Rubina Dilaik's former Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki co-star, Kamya Punjabi, took to her Twitter handle to shower her with praises and motivate her to do her best in BB 14. Kamya said that she is 'proud' how Rubina is handling situations in the BB 14 house. She wrote, So proud of you Rubina the way u handled it. P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi.' (The girl will go ahead in the game on her own aka individually.)

So proud of you rubina the way u handled it

P.S Yeh ladki apne dum par aage jayegi @RubiDilaik @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #BigBoss14 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Rubina quit Shakti this year, after the show took a leap. She played the role of Soumya opposite . Fans of the daily soap are overwhelmed with Kamya's support for Rubina and are hailing Soumay and Preeto's bond. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

