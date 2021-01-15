  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi SLAMS housemates for celebrating over the cancellation of captaincy task

Former BB contestant Kamya Punjabi has been an ardent follower of the present season of the reality show. Here's how she reacted to the latest episode.
With every passing episode, Bigg Boss 14 has got more interesting and there is no denying this fact. Now that only nine contestants are left inside the house (as Vikas left due to medical reasons), the competition has intensified among each of them. The latest episode of the show witnessed the much-awaited captaincy task. The entire house was divided into Abhinav and Rakhi’s team. However, Bigg Boss later canceled the task as a punishment for the housemates breaking rules. 

However, instead of being disappointed, many of them could be seen celebrating about the same. Now, former BB contestant Kamya Punjabi has slammed the housemates over the same. She tweets, “Task is not only about winning or loosing its about making it entertaining too...” The actress also states that they completely wasted a fun task and made it boring. She then slams them for dancing and celebrating after the task gets halted by Bigg Boss. 

Check out her tweet below:

Apart from that, Kamya also talks about Vikas Gupta in yet another tweet and prays for his health. The actress also adds that the current season has proved to be unlucky for Vikas. For the unversed, the latter recently made an exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house after his health deteriorated further. The housemates were informed that he would be under the doctors’ supervision for 24 hours in the coming days. This makes many of them emotional. Arshi is also seen breaking down while stating that she didn’t know Vikas was so unwell. 

Meanwhile, check out Kamya's second tweet below:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya has a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav during a task; Calls them ‘Nalla’

