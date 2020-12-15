Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi takes a dig at Arshi Khan for retaliating to Vikas Gupta's push: Chatka kyu laga?

Kamya Punjabi took a sly jibe at Arshi Khan for reacting to Vikas Gupta losing his cool on her in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 after her consistent provocation. Here's what she has to say about Arshi and Vikas's ugly fight.

Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's rivalry created huge havoc in the Bigg Boss 14 house last night. The two have been at loggerheads ever since they entered the show as challengers. Arshi kept poking Vikas continuously. From calling him a nalla to making fun of his mastermind tag to trying to turn others against him, Arshi's hatred for Vikas was quite visible. Despite Arshi's constant provocation, Vikas kept ignoring her.

However, things turned ugly yesterday as Vikas lost his calm on Arshi, and showed his aggressive side. It all happened as Arshi asked Vikas to apologise to her for predicting the game, and her exit. Vikas refuses to bow down to Arshi and hits back at her with sarcastic replies. Their argument turns dirty as they drag each other's families and do personal attacks. Vikas shouts at Arshi calling her 'gandi auraat' and pushes her with his shoulder as he walks off from their spat. Arshi gets agitated by Vikas's push, and asks Bigg Boss to intervene. She removes her mic and continues ranting against him.

As Arshi does not stop speaking ill about Vikas and his family, he loses control. He storms out and aggressively pushes Arshi into the swimming pool, sending shockwaves. former contestant Kamya Punjabi has reacted to Arshi and Vikas ' nasty fight. She took to Twitter to slam Arshi, and back Vikas. Taking a dig at Arshi, Kamya wrote, 'Jo tum itne dino se kar rahi ho woh aaj Vikas Gupta ne kiya toh chatka kyu lagaaa dhakka diya dhakka diya. Awww. (You've been triggering Vikas since so many days, but when he reacts, you have a problem with it).

Bigg Boss reprimanded both Arshi and Vikas for their behaviour, despite warnings. However, since Vikas broke the rule of the house, and used physical force against Arshi, he was 'ousted' from the BB 14 house. While leaving Vikas was heard telling the housemates, 'Ek dusre ke liye khade ho jaaya karo agar kabhi koi kisiko itna torture kare toh' (Learn to stand up for each other when someone is trying to torture the other). Kamya agreed with Vikas' statements, but she feels that the contestants in the BB 14 house would never take note of his advice.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Jo tum itne dino se kar rahi ho woh aaj #VikasGupta ne kiya toh chatka kyu lagaaa dhakka diya dhakka diya awwwww #bb14 @ColorsTV @lostboy54 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 14, 2020

"Ek dusre ke liye khade ho jaaya karo agar kabhi koi kisiko itna torture kare toh" baat toh tumne sahi kahi mere dost par yeh kabhi koi karega nahi uss ghar meh! #BB14 @ColorsTV @lostboy54 i m with you #VikasGupta — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 14, 2020

