Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi takes a jibe at Pavitra as she cries after Eijaz ditches her: Serves you right

After Pavitra Punia expressed her anger against Eijaz Khan for ditching her and saving Jasmin Bhasin, Kamya Punjabi has taken a sly dig at the BB14 contestant.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for more than one reasons ever since it has been premiered. Amid this, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s love hate relationship has also been the talk of the town. We recently saw the duo getting close to each other and were even sent to date on the show. However, as per the recent update, Eijaz and Pavitra have turned sour after the Tanu Weds Manu actor had saved Jasmin Bhasin from the elimination. Disappointed with this, Pavitra was seen passing mean comment about Eijaz and was crying about being ditched.

And now, Kamya Punjabi, who has often called Pavitra and Eijaz’s romantic chemistry fake, has taken a sly jibe at the lady in a series of tweet. Firstly, she slammed Pavitra for targetting Kavita Kaushik after the latter had revealed how she took care of Eijaz during the lockdown. Talking about the same, Kamya tweeted, “Did she say khana Khilaya? KHANA KHANA KHANA oh no #PavitraPunia how can u say this on national tv ??? So wat agar tumne usko khana khilaya aur usne tumne dhoka diya?? U have to #BeKind na #JustSaying.” In another tweet, Kamya wrote, “Now you know dear #PavitraPunia how it feels to be made a fool by a man for whom you cooked with love ...not because he needed it but because you cared. Serves you right, now eat your words !”

This isn’t all. Kamya also took a witty jibe at Pavitra-Eijaz’s romantic chemistry and shared a hilarious meme on social media.

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s tweet against Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan:

Did she say khana Khilaya? KHANA KHANA KHANA oh no #PavitraPunia how can u say this on nationaltv ??? So wat agar tumne usko khana khilaya aur usne tumne dhoka diya?? U have to #BeKind na #JustSaying #FoodForThought @ColorsTV #BB14 — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 3, 2020

Now you know dear #PavitraPunia how it feels to be made a fool by a man for whom you cooked with love ...not because he needed it but because you cared. Serves you right, now eat your words ! #FoodForThought @ColorsTV #bb14 @Iamkavitak — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 3, 2020

