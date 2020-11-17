Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi TAUNTS Aly Goni for entering show on Jasmin's name post his nasty spat with Kavita

Kamya Punjabi took some sly digs at Aly Goni after his ugly war of words with her BFF Kavita Kaushik in last night's Bigg Boss 14 episode. Here's what she has to say.

With days passing by, the game in the Bigg Boss 14 is getting tougher. While some old bonds seem to have fallen apart, some new are getting formed. Amidst this, BB 14 contestants are putting their best foot forward to make a mark and survive. Yesterday, viewers and housemates saw an expected turn of events during the nominations task, which created a stir.

But before the nominations, a massive fight broke out between Aly Goni, Jaan Sanu, and Kavita Kaushik. It all happened with Kavita pointing out that groups have been formed in the house. She said Aly has his own group with Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik. However, the 'groupism topic' did not go down well with Aly, and he lashed out at Kavita. The two got into an ugly spat and called each other names. While Kavita called Aly a 'badtameez and a gunda', Aly highlighted that Kavita does not have any target (mudda) in the house except Eijaz Khan. The fight intensified, culminating in Aly nominating Kavita.

While Kavita swore never to talk to Aly again, the latter declared that he will not apologize come what may. The actor also said that he will now show how the game is played. Now, Kavita Kaushik's BFF, Kamya Punjabi, who has been supporting her since day one of her entry, has taken some sly jibes at Aly. The Shakti actress has indirectly poked fun at Aly for being in the game on Jasmin's name and pointing fingers at others. She further also challenged him that if he is strong, then he should get into a tussle with Kavita, as she wants to see his power.

Taking a dig, Kamya wrote, 'Jo khud dusre ke naam par game meh aaya hai woh kisi aur ke mudde ki baatien kar raha hai, batao yaar.' Further challenging him she expressed, 'Hai dum toh chhodna mat Aly hum bhi dekhna chahte hai yeh dum!'

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Jo khud dusre ke naam par game meh aaya hai woh kisi aur ke mudde ki baatien kar raha hai batao yaar #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 16, 2020

Hai dum toh chhodna mat Aly hum bhi dekhna chahte hai yeh dum..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV #KavitaKaushik #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, and Jaan Kumar Sanu have been nominated this week. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Aly and Kavita's fight could have been avoided? Let us know in the comment section below.

