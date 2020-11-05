Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi thinks Rubina Dilaik was the 'best' amid Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's spat

Kamya Punjabi is impressed by Rubina Dilaik's behaviour during Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday. Read on to know why.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house is getting intense with each passing day. And yesterday, viewers saw a sudden rise in the heat in BB 14 house as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia got into loggerheads. Touted to be one of the most 'aggressive and violent' fights in the BB 14 house to date, Pavitra, and Eijaz crossed limits as they locked horns.

It all started with Pavitra taunting Eijaz for his captaincy. She vented out her anger of being 'betrayed' by him, as he chose to save Jasmin Bhasin over her. Pavitra exposed Eijaz's real face, and how he keeps shifting sides for his own convenience. She revealed that she was 'deeply hurt' by Eijaz ditching her during the nominations because she went against everyone to make him the captain. From calling Eijaz girgit, and ehsaan faramosh to pushing him and hitting him with her elbow, Pavitra showed her 'unfiltered angry avatar.'

Eijaz also raised his voice and went all out to prove why he was not wrong. Amid Eijaz and Pavitra's overblown fall-out, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Sanu, and Jasmin Bhasin tried to calm the situation. However, in the red zone, viewers saw Rubina Dilaik unaffected by this major brawl in the house. She was seen eating fruits and relaxing as the drama in the house continued.

Rubina's BFF Kamya Punjabi is 'mightly impressed' by Rubina's behaviour amid Eijaz and Pavitra's fight. She took to her Twitter handle to praise Rubina and called her the best. Kamya wrote, 'The best was Rubina Dilaik in this entire drama kya mast khaate khaate dekh rahi thi.' Kamya also laughed her heart out over Eijaz and Pavitra's spat, and also expressed how she thinks their equation is 'fake.'

Take a look at Kamya's tweet here:

The best was @RubiDilaik in this entire drama kya mast khaate khaate dekh rahi thi #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Rubina was also heard talking to Rahul about Pavitra's reaction to Eijaz's decision. She said that if say that their love angle is not real but for the game. Rubina shares that if they had genuine attachment Pavitra wouldn't be so affected, but since it is for the show and will affect her survival, she is infuriated. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

