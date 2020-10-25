Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is 'uber excited' for BFF Kavita Kaushik's entry in Salman Khan's show; See posts

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement as her best friend Kavita Kaushik is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant soon. Take a look at Kamya's tweets here.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with each passing day. The season started with some never before seen twists and additions. Now, with BB 14 completing its third week, times are all set to change, cause 'ab scene paltega.' Well, it's time for viewers to hold back, as BB 14 house is going to welcome some new guests. Yes, we're talking about wild card contestants.

It is finally time to turntables in the Bigg Boss season 14, as two wild card entries are all set to enter 's show soon. The makers have already revealed their identities, and they are none other than Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh. A glimpse of their entry performances has already been unveiled by the makers and the excitement of fans has reached a top-notch. Not only fans but former contestant Kamya Punjabi also cannot control her excitement. Kamya shares a close and warm bond with Kavita and is uber excited to see her BFF spread her magic in the BB 14 house soon.

Ever since it has been revealed that Kavita is going to enter BB 14, Kamya is going crazy. Not one or two posts, but Kamya has shared several posts for Kavita on her Twitter handle as she revealed her excitement. In one of her tweets, she wrote, 'Ufff this girl, trending already. Aa rahi hai bhai Aa rahi hai, ho jao taiyaar (She is coming, pull up your socks).' Kamya also called Kavita 'Dhakad Chori' as she hinted towards her bold and ferocious side.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Oye hoyeeeeee whistle whistle woh aa rahi hai @Iamkavitak

Finally some excitement to watch #bb14 @ColorsTV https://t.co/Kt1p6fS2Ki — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in yesterdays' episode, Kavita had joined Salman Khan through a video call to talk to Eijaz Khan. Salman also revealed that there was a special reason for Kavita's video calling session. Kavita is known for playing Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in Sab TV's show F.I.R. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

