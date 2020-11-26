Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi wishes Rubina, Abhinav should've been in different seasons; Praises Jasmin's game

Kamya Punjabi has expressed her views on last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14, wherein Rubina Dialik and Abhinav Shukla rebelled against captain Kavita Kaushik. The former contestant also lauded Jasmin Bhasin for her strong game.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers witnessed some high-octane drama in the house last night. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla rebelled against Kavita Kaushik's captaincy. RubiNav refused to do any household chores or duties under Kavita's captainship, leaving her agitated. The couple got into a verbal spat with Kavita. Some other housemates were also miffed by RubiNav's retaliation as they refused to cook for them.

Later, when the new captaincy task was announced, the duo's angst against Kavita was evident. Bigg Boss announced the 'batwara task' where good friends Rubina and Jasmin were pitted against each other. Rubina and Jasmin had to pose as sisters and demand their share in the property. The housemates were divided into two groups, representing Jasmin's family and Rubina's family. Jasmin and Rubina had to put their claim before Kavita, the mukhiya, as to why they deserve the part of the house. The final call rested with Kavita.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Diandra feels Jasmin has become real Naagin post Aly's entry; Kamya agrees & calls her 'jealous'

During the task, Jasmin left no stone unturned to bring up important points against Rubina to claim the section of the house. Rubina also tried her best to defend herself, but Jasmin well all out in the task. While the Kitchen area is now rightfully claimed by Jasmin's family, Rubina's family has control over the bedroom area.

Now, former contestant, and ardent follower of Bigg Boss season 14, Kamya Punjabi has expressed her views on the episode. Kamya loved the 'interesting' task given by Bigg Boss, making two friends (Rubina and Jasmin clash. She praised Jasmin for her strong performance in the task and ironing Nikki Tamboli's night suit in a 'desi' way when Rubina's family refused to lend the iron machine.

While she was all praises for Jasmin and her team, Kamya wished that Rubina and Abhinav would have been contestants in different seasons of the show, as they would have played better. About RubiNav's game plan, Kamya said, 'I wish Rubina n Abhinav dono alag alag season meh aaye hote! They both could have done so much better!.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya asks fans to NOT compare Kavita, Aly's brawl with Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's BB 13 fight

Sharing her views on the task Kamya said, 'I love this task kya kamaal karte ho Bigg Boss. Well done. Dono behne ek dusre ki poll khol rahi hai, and clearly Jasmin is doing a better job.' Further showering praises on Jasmin, Kamya added, 'I loved Jasmin's desi way of ironing Nikki's nightsuit.'

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

I love this task kya kamaal karte ho #BIggBoss welldone #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 25, 2020

Dono behne ek dusre ki poll khol rahi hai n clearly jasmin is doin a better job #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 25, 2020

I loved jasmin's desi way of ironing nikki's nightsuit ☺️ #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 25, 2020

I wish Rubina n Abhinav dono alag alag season meh aaye hote! They both could have done so much better! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 25, 2020

Meanwhile, who do you think will be the captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house this time after Kavita? How did you find the episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 25 Written Update: Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik lock horns over tasks

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×