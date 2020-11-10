Bigg Boss 14: Kamya REACTS to Farah bashing inmates for ageist remarks on Eijaz: Don’t put age nonsense here

After Farah Khan slams the contestants for their ageist remarks on Eijaz Khan, Kamya Punjabi has shared a strong opinion about the same.

Bigg Boss 14 is a show which enjoys a massive viewership and often leaves the audience brimming with opinions. This new season of popular reality show comes up with a new twist with every passing day. Recently, BB14 its first Adalat wherein filmmaker Farah Khan was seen schooling the contestants over their acts on the show. Amid this, Farah was seen slamming Jasmin Bhasin and other housemates for targeting Eijaz Khan for his age. The filmmaker stated the many times, the housemates keep picking up on Eijaz’s age.

While her remarks raised a lot of eyebrows, Kamya Punjabi has strongly reacted to Farah’s remarks and emphasised the age should not be brought in the competition. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress, who has been sharing her strong opinions about the show and the contestants, shared a sharp comment, “Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. don't put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competitors hai ek dusre ke that's it..!!! #BB14”

Take a look at Kamya Punjabi’s tweet:

Excuse me? Age? Age kaha se aa gayi? Its a game, yahan bada chhota kaha se aaya? Bhai itne bujhurg hai toh ghar baithke bhagwaan ka naam le.. dont put this age nonsense in this competition! Yahan sab competetors hai ek dusre ke thats it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik’s tiff with Eijaz Khan has once again came into light as she will once again be speaking about their argument on the show. The actress stated that she doesn’t regret what she said to Eijaz during the tiff. “I'm adamant in my opinion. I am not at all sorry for jo maine Eijaz ko samja or react kiya,” Kavita was quoted saying.

