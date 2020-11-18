Bigg Boss 14: Kamya recalls Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's fights as Kavita and Eijaz lock horns: Stop provoking

Kamya Punjabi recounted Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fights from Bigg Boss 14 as Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan got into loggerheads again in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress accused Eijaz of provoking Kavita. Here's what she has to say.

Bigg Boss 14 house turned into a battle zone yesterday. Though fights, arguments, and spats are common happenings in the house, the tension got top-notch as two 'greatest enemies' Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik locked horns. Yes, once again Eijaz and Kavita got into a spat, and as expected it turned out to be ugly. It all happened over 'cleanliness' in the kitchen area and went so far that Bigg Boss had to intervene.

While Kavita taunted Eijaz, the latter gave it back, leading to a fallout between them. The two got into a heated argument, and it resulted in physical aggression also. As Eijaz kept coming closer to Kavita, she 'pushed' him away several times asking him not to get close. The actor got agitated with Kavita constantly 'pushing' him and screamed 'haath mat laga.' He warned her to not touch him and push him. Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni interfered to stop the two from getting too nasty.

Eijaz and Kavita's fight has caught everyone's attention on social media, and many have expressed their opinions about it. Among them is also Kavita's BFF Kamya Punjabi. Kamya backed Kavita and asked her to stay strong. After their ugly spat, Kamya also recounted Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's 'ugly fights' from Bigg Boss 13. She indirectly compared Kavita to Sidharth from the previous season, who was cornered by housemates, and he fought alone, like Kavita is doing in BB 14. Kamya also accused Eijaz of using 'inappropriate words' for Kavita, and intentionally 'provoking' her to pick up a fight.

Kamya said, 'Stop provoking! This is what u always do! Stop Provoking!' She further added, 'Kasam se last season yaad aa gaya jahan pura ghar ek taraf aur Sidharth ShukIa ek taraf. Aur kaise baar baar Sidharth ko provoke kiya jaata tha.' Lastly, when Bigg Boss clarified Kavita's reaction against Eijaz calling it an aggressive and impulsive reaction and not intentionally done for hurting Eijaz, Kamya thanked BB for clearing the air.

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Meanwhile, Rubin Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are fighting against each other to become the next captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Who do you support here - Kavita Kaushik or Eijaz Khan? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

