Bigg Boss 14: Kamya, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena and Andy REACT to Nikki Tamboli's eviction during finale week

Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Manu Punjabi, Diandra Soares, and Andy Kumar reacted to Nikki Tamboli's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 during the finale week. Here's what they have to say.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers, especially Nikki Tamboli fans, received a 'huge shock' yesterday, as the actress got eliminated from the show. Yes, Nikki got evicted during the finale week of BB 14, leaving everyone surprised. If there was one contestant who had amazed everyone with her strong game from day one of BB 14, it was Nikki. However, just a few steps away from the 'top four,' Nikki was shown the outside door.

Nikki was touted to be the strongest players in Bigg Boss season 14, and had at every point showed her passion towards wanting to win the BB 14 trophy. Nikki's sudden eviction in last night's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, not only left housemates stunned but viewers were also shocked. While fans expressed their disappointment with Nikki's exit, some former contestants of the show, praised her game and lauded her for her amazing journey. From Kamya Punjabi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Shefali Bagga, many reacted to Nikki's eviction and were disheartened to see such a 'strong player' lose the game at this crucial stage.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant 'flirting' with Rahul Mahajan is hilarious; Salman Khan can't stop laughing

Taking to Twitter Kamya wrote, 'I really really enjoyed watching you Nikki Tamboli. Lots of love and luck for your future. Stay blessed girl.' Devoleena retweeted Kamya's tweet and expressed, 'Though she annoyed me a lot, irritated like hell but wohi toh cahiye ghar k andar baaki sabki neendh uda de. So yaa well played girl.'

Shefali, Andy, and Diandra were extremely upset with Nikki's elimination. Andy tweeted, 'Oh no just heard Nikki Tamboli got evicted! So sad! She’s the one who played the game right from the start. I’m glad we got to see her softer side too. Let’s wish her love and luck!' Shefali couldn't believe Nikki was eliminated and wrote, 'Noooooo yaaar Nikki Tamboli she was so bubbly. She should have stayed more.' Diandra was all hearts for Nikki and shared, 'Was sad seeing you go Nikki Tamboli. You played like a true lioness and you are what you are straightforward and muphat! From the start to end. Good luck for a bright future!'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 December 5, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli gets evicted; Rahul to walk out voluntarily

Manu Punjabi, who is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger with Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, and Arshi Khan also expressed his unhappiness. 'Nikki Tamboli you entertained everyone a lot However, several times, the players don't get votes. But, have a bright future ahead,' wrote Manu.

Take a look at celebs reacting to Nikki's elimination:

Noooooo yaaar #NikkiTamboli she was so bubbly #BiggBoss14 she should have stayed more.. — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) December 5, 2020

Though she annoyed me a lot... Irritated like hell but wohi toh cahiye ghar k andar baaki sabki neendh uda de...So yaa well played girl #MissTamboli #BB14 https://t.co/oXp7ArkmuY — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 5, 2020

I really really really enjoyed watching you #NikkiTamboli

Lots of love n luck for ur future.. stay blessed girl #BB14 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 5, 2020

Was sad seeing you go @nikkitamboli you played like a true lioness & you are what you are.... straight forward & muphat !!!!

From the start to end. Good luck for a bright future #BB14 — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) December 5, 2020

Oh no just heard @nikkitamboli got evicted!

So sad! She’s the one who played the game right from the start.

I’m glad we got see her softer side too.

Let’s wish her love and luck! #NikkiTamboli #NIKKIDESERVESFINALE — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) December 5, 2020

#NikkiTamboli Tumne Bhout Entertain kiya. BUT YEH VOTES KAHI BAR ACHE PLAYERS KO NHI MIL PATE HAI!! BUT YOU HAVE A BRIGHT FUTURE AHEAD @nikkitamboli @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #Biggboss14 #NikkiIsTheBoss — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) December 5, 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×