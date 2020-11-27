Bigg Boss 14: Kamya SLAMS Abhinav for 'disrespecting' Rubina Dilaik: You're on national TV not in your house

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla aka RubiNav got into major rifts in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Kamya Punjabi has now reacted to their fight and lashed out at Abhinav for not respecting wife Rubina on national TV. Here's what she has to say.

When Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as the only 'real-life couple' fans were excited to see RubiNav's chemistry and bonding. BB 14 viewers did get to see the love, understanding, and respect that the duo has for each other. However now, misunderstandings have grappled Rubina and Abhinav. Touted to be the 'ideal couple' the two left viewers shocked as they entered into a 'fiery fight.'

RubiNav's clash became the highlight of the episode. The actress accused Abhinav of listening to other housemates opinion, and not trusting his wife's decision. Rubina accused Abhinav of always listening to others instead of trusting his own wife’s decision entered into a 'teekha war of words.' Abhinav wished to strategise about the panchayat task with Rubina, but the latter refused it, citing that she has a stomach ache. Rubina's excuse left Abhinav agitated as he felt avoided and said, 'It is so difficult to talk to you.' Later, their fight intensifies as Rubina refuses to act as a 'team' and irks Abhinav. During the episode, Abhinav targeted Rubina for acting over smart, and said, 'Khud ki toh tumhari akal nahi, mat karo phir bakwaas.' (You don't have a brain of your own).

Abhinav's behaviour towards Rubina has not gone down well with Rubina's 'good friend' Kamya Punjabi. Kamya took to her Twitter handle to lash out at Abhinav for 'disrespecting' Rubina and gave him her piece of mind. She slammed him stating that they are on national television and not in their private space to behave this way.

'Dear Abhinav, you are in the Bigg Boss house. It is a reality show and not your house. You are on National TV issiliye aap apni biwi ki self respect ka dhyaan rakhe kyuki yahan puri duniya dekh rahi hai! (So, take care of your wife's self-respect as the entire world is watching,' expressed Kamya.

Take a look at Kamya's tweet here:

Dear Abhinav u are in a biggboss house, its a reality show n not ur house! u are on National tv issiliye aap apni biwi ki self reapect ka dhyaan rakhe kyuki yahan puri duniya dekh rahi hai! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 26, 2020

Well, it looks like the heat in the Bigg Boss 14 house is creating a rift between Abhinav and Rubina. While Eijaz Khan did try to explain Rubina that BB 14 is not a place for personal fights with Abhinav, she did not pay heed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

