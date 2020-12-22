Bigg Boss 14: Kamya SLAMS Arshi Khan for claiming Abhinav has NO identity apart from being Rubina's husband

Kamya Punjabi lashed out at Arshi Khan for saying Abhinav Shukla has no identity of himself and is a part of Bigg Boss 14 only because of his wife Rubina Dilaik during the nomination task.

Bigg Boss 14 housemates vented out their anger against each other in last night's episode as the nomination task took place. While Eijaz Khan got directly nominated for eliminations as Rubina Dilaik used her special power against him, the other housemates targeted two people to send them in the danger zone. Amidst this, Arshi Khan made a sour statement against Abhinav Shukla, which has caught everyone's attention.

Arshi, who entered the BB 14 house openly stating that she is attracted towards Abhinav, bashed him during the nominations. Arshi claimed that Abhinav does not have an identity of his own, and is only a part of the show because of his wife Rubina Dilaik's popularity. She also went on to call Abhinav 'bewakoof and underserving.' Arshi's words did not go down well with Rubina, and she hit back at her, that Abhinav is a known face in showbiz, and her remarks are tasteless. Rubina also told Arshi that Abhinav is one of the most intelligent people one could ever find. However, Arshi did not pay heed and stood by her words, thus leaving the couple shocked.

Now, Rubina's good friend and former Shakti co-star, Kamya Punjabi, has backed Abhinav, and lashed out at Arshi. Slamming Arshi, Kamya tweeted, 'Dear Arshi Khan, I definitely knew who Abhinav Shukla was and had seen his work on and off camera too. Yes, he got married to Rubina Dilaik, but that is not his identity and not the reason he is a part of Bigg Bos 14. But aapko dekh kar ek kahawat zaroor yaad aagyi ki Angor khatte hai.'

Take a look at Kamya's tweet here:

Dear #ArshiKhan i definitely knew who #AbhinavShukla was n had seen his work on n off camera too...!Yes he got married to @RubiDilaik but thats not his identity n not the reason he is a part of #BB14 But aapko dekh kar ek kahawat zaroor yaad aagyi ki "Angor khatte hai" @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi walked out of the BB 14 house yesterday on medical grounds. Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan, and Abhinav Shukla got nominated for eliminations. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

