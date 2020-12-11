Bigg Boss 14: Kamya SLAMS Eijaz for being 'violent' with Rubina in nomination task; Asks Kashmera to be strong

Kamya Punjabi lashed out at Eijaz Khan for being violent and aggressive during last night's nomination task in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She alleged that he pushed Rubina Dilaik, but the latter did not create a fuss. Here's what Kamya has to say about BB 14's last night's episode.

The nominations task in Bigg Boss is usually about action, strategy, and fights. And last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was no different. The contestants fought to save themselves in teams, from the nominations, and it certainly turned out to be a firey episode. While everyone put their best foot forward to defeat the opponent team, Eijaz Khan yet again showed his aggressive side.

From breaking the lock on the door to stopping others from ruining their shop, Eijaz turned aggressive to beat the other team. Now, Kamya Punjabi, who is an ardent viewer of the show, has expressed her views on the previous episode of BB 14. She has slammed Eijaz for turning 'violent' and even accused him of 'pushing' Rubina Diliak during the task. Taking a dig at Eijaz, Kamya wrote, 'Eijaz Khan is being so so touchy and, of course, he touched n pushed Rubina twice, it is just that she did not make a fuss about it.'

Kamya further added, 'Arre why is Eijaz getting so violent, ek round haar gaye toh yeh nazaara hai, task haar gaye toh pata nahi kya karega yeh aadmi. (They lost one round and he is behaving so aggressively. God knows what will happen when they lose the task). Well done Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina, hope u two dint get hurt!'

The former BB contestant also asked Kashmera Shah to stay strong and not get emotional. She also gave a piece of her mind to Arshi Khan. 'Arshi you are superb please don't get physical, please don't lose it please. And why is Kashmera crying so much? You are very strong my dear just be confident! Apne aap par bharosa rakho! (Have faith in yourself),' wrote Kamya.

Meanwhile, Arshi's team lost the nomination task. Arshi, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz, Rahul Mahajan, and Kashmera got nominated. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

