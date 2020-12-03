Bigg Boss 14: Kamya SLAMS Rubina, Abhinav for 'poking' Kavita; Asks why nobody stopped Kaushik from leaving

Kamya Punjabi, who is good friends with Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik, has reacted to their major showdown in Bigg Boss 14 last night. Here's what she has to say about Kavita and Rubina's fight.

Rubina Dilaik and Kavita Kaushik had a major showdown in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. After Kavita's 'friends with benefits' remark for Abhinav Shukla, Rubina and Kavita were not seeing each other eye to eye. However, yesterday, the two go into an ugly fight that became the highlight of the episode, as Kavita decided to walk out of the BB 14 house.

It so happened, Kavita pointed fingers at Abhinav and Rubina revealing their 'divorce story' on national TV for publicity. Not only this, but Kavita also accused RubiNav of making the show 'boring' after Bigg Boss schooled all the contestants for taking BB 14 for granted. Kavita called Rubina 'thandi aurat' and Abhinav 'thanda pati.' Her words did not go down well with Rubina, and she lashed out at Kavita. Their fight took an ugly turn when Kavita went personal and asked Rubina if she knew about her husband, Abhinav's truth. Rubina lost her cool completely, and said some distasteful things to Kavita, as she walked out of the BB 14 house.

Now, Kamya Punjabi, who is good friends with both Rubina and Kavita has reacted to their ugly fight. The actress was caught in a crossfire after Rubina-Kavita's altercation. But, Kamya took her stand as always and lashed out at Rubina and Abhinav for purposely provoking Kavita. Kamya also slammed Rubina for stooping low during the fight and using unacceptable language against Kavita.

Sharing her views, Kavita said, 'Well, I like Rubina and Kavita both! So far Rubina and Abhinav are unnecessarily poking Kavita! Also, when your urself talk about your personal life on national TV, don't expect others to not enter into it! It's a game, this will happen!'

Kamya also advised Rubina to control her tongue, as she made some unpleasant remarks for Kavita. 'Why are u so angry Rubina? Why snap at Rahul now? Why use words like aukaat and all, you losing it girl! Grip it grip it!. She further bashed Abhinav for being a spectator to the ugly spat. 'All the words used in this fight. Abhinav u could have stopped this! Sab tamasha dekh rahe the waah waah,' expressed Kamya.

Lastly, she also pointed out the housemates' hypocrisy for not trying to stop Kavita as she walked out of the BB 14 main door in a fit of anger. 'Never seen a season and contestants like these. Aly Goni got aggressive and violent nobody stopped him, he could have been out of the house there and then! Kavita Kaushik walking out of the house, nobody stopped her! Looks like yahi chahiye sabko ki competition kamm ho.'

Take a look at Kamya's tweets here:

Well i like rubina n kavita both! So far rubina n abhinav unnecessarily poking kavita! Also when u urself talk abt ur personal life on national tv, dont expect others to not enter into it! Its a game, this will happen! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 2, 2020

Why are u so angry #Rubina ? Why snap at #Rahul now? Why use words like aukaat n all.. u loosing it girl! Grip it grip it..!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 2, 2020

All the words used in this fight Abhinav u could have stopped this! Sab tamasha dekh rahe the waah waah waah #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 2, 2020

Never seen a season n contestants like these @AlyGoni got aggressive n voilent nobody stopped him,he cud hav been out of the hou there n then! @Iamkavitak walking out of the house, nobody stopped her! Looks like yahi chahiye sabko ki competition kamm ho #BB14 @ColorsTV #DirtyGame — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 2, 2020

Meanwhile, many viewers of Bigg Boss 14 have also reacted to Kavita's move to leave the show mid-way and her ugly fight with Rubina. While some have supported Kavita, others have bashed her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

