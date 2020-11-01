Bigg Boss 14: Kamya takes a dig at haters who wished for Kavita EVICTION; Sandiip Sikcand wants her to pack up

Kavita Kaushik's BFF Kamya Punjabi took a jibe at 'enemies' who wanted the F.I.R actress to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Contrasting Kamya, producer Sandiip Sikcand feels Kavita should 'pack up.' Take a look at their tweets here.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is the most-awaited episode by viewers. While viewers wait to see host take the housemates class, they are also eager to know which contestant's journey will come to an end. Though usually, eliminations happen on Sunday's, when Salman is on the stage, nothing can be predicted. Known for his goofy nature, Salman pranked wild card entrant in yesterday's episode, as he announced her eviction.

Much to everyone's shock, Salman said that Kavita has been evicted within a week of her stint, and the actress believed the host's words. However, as Kavita went on to greet goodbye to BB 14 inmates, Salman revealed that it was a 'joke' and the voting lines are still open. He also poked fun at Kavita's so-called friends in the house, who were ready to send her back. Now, Kavita's BFF, Kamya Punjabi, who has been her A-1 supported ever since her entry, has also taken a dig at 'enemies' who wanted to see Kavita eliminated.

Taking to Twitter, Kamya expressed 'Enemies don't be very happy. Also, the people who acted as friends, don't begin smiling, as Kavita Kaushik is not getting evicted. She is going to stay in the house for quite some time, so do some yoga to heal your wounds.'

While Kamya is in complete support of Kavita, TV producer, actor Sandiip Sikcand seems to not like Kavita's stint in the BB 14 house much. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer expressed his opinions on Kavita's stay and said that she is still playing the role of Chandramukhi Chautala from her show F. I. R. 'Just saw yesterday's full episode - My God! Kavita Kaushik is still in the FIR character.. someone please say 'PACK UP!', tweeted Sandiip.

He further also called Kavita and Rubina 'unbearable' stating that the former does not have anything else apart form Eijaz Khan to talk about in the BB 14 house. He tweeted, 'Get a life woman - talk about something or someone else.'

Take a look at their tweets here:

Haha dushman jyada khush na ho, aur woh dost jo shadi meh aaye the jo dost ke libaas meh dushman hai woh bhi khush na ho kyuki #KK nahi aa rahi bahar abhi bahot time hai issiliye thoda yoga kar lo jalan kam ho jaye shayad,uff inka toh yoga se bhi kuch nahi hoga #BB14 @ColorsTV https://t.co/FZ5aFkoAkz — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 31, 2020

Just saw yesterdays full episode - My God !! Kavita Kaushik is still in the FIR character... some one please say “PACK UP” ! #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) October 30, 2020

Kavita Kaushik has just nothing besides EIJAZ KHAN to talk about in the house !! Get a life woman - talk about something or someone else... #colorsTV #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss — Sandiip Sikcand (@SandiipSikcand) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmin Bhasin are in the danger zone, i.e they are the nominated contestants for the week. Who do you think will be eliminated tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

