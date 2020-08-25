  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra to be a part of Salman Khan’s show?

As everyone is gearing for Bigg Boss 14, there have been continuous speculations about the celebrity contestants of the show.
Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit our television screens soon and the audience can’t keep calm about the same. The fourteenth season of the popular reality show will once again have Salman Khan as its host. In fact, the makers have also unveiled gripping promos of Bigg Boss 14, which will now be called as Bigg Boss 2020, and it is adding on to the audience’s excitement for the Salman Khan’s show. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the show’s launch, there have been speculations about the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

Amid this, it is reported that Sugandha Mishra is said to be a part of the show. The television is currently seen winning hearts with her stint on Kapil Sharma’s popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. While her fans are excited about this piece of news, Sugandha had admitted being approached for Bigg Boss 14. In her recent conversation with Times of India, the actress stated, “Yes, I have been approached for the show. All I can say is that when you watch the season you will get to know if I am there or not. I can't comment on it right now.”

Meanwhile, it is reported that the new season of the show is set to go on air in October and will be coming up with a lockdown theme. A source has also revealed that the makers are planning to rope in Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla to be a special guest in the house this season.

