Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel calls Rahul Vaidya 'disgusting, trash' after his fight with Jasmin Bhasin; See posts

Karan Patel has lashed out at Rahul Vaidya after his 'nasty' fight with Jasmin Bhasin during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14. The actor has also challenged the singer to fight with boys if he feels he is tough enough. Take a look at Karan's posts here.

Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin's nasty fight during the captaincy task in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 has grabbed many eyeballs. The two, who quite have not liked each other since the beginning of BB 14, got into a heated altercation. It all happened when Rahul tried to snatch Jasmin's bag during the captaincy task. According to the tasks, the green zone contestants had to secure their bags until the end of the red zone members, who try to take them away.

After getting Naina Singh out in the first round, Rahul and other red zone contestants planned to target Jasmin, as they did not want to see her as the BB 14 captain. Rahul then went to Jasmin and tried to take her bag away, but she firmly held it on. The singer also asked her to leave the bag, as she may get hurt if he uses force. However, Jasmin was adamant to not give up, and later Rahul aggressively pulled the bag away from her. Rahul's aggression and ugly actions left Jasmin furious.

She got mad, blasted him for physically intimidating girls, and even threw water at him. While the Twitterverse is divided over Rahul and Jasmin's heated altercation, TV actor has taken to his social media handle to lash out at Rahul. Yes, Karan, who is a good friend of Jasmin Bhasin has backed her, and vented out his anger on Rahul for stooping low during the task.

Expressing his views with three Instagram stories, Karan called Rahul 'disgusting and the trash of BB 14.' He also challenged Rahul to fight with boys if he feels he is tough enough. Karan wrote, 'Rahul Vaidya, beta kabhi mardon pe bhi zor azmaa liya kar, teri galat faimi dur ho jayengi. Jasmin Bhasin you rock!' (Try applying your strength against men also, the misunderstanding you have about yourself misunderstanding will get cleared.)

Take a look at Karan's posts here:

Meanwhile, former contestants Kamya Punjabi and Andy Kumar also expressed their views on Rahul and Jasmin's fight. While they thought the singer was right in the task, he messed up with his comments. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

