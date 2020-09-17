Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel to NOT participate in Salman Khan hosted show; Actor's PR team CLARIFIES

Rumours of Karan Patel entering the Bigg Boss house this season have been doing rounds for quite some time. However, the actor's PR team has finally cleared the air and denied him being part of Bigg Boss 14. Read on.

Indian Television viewers are soon going to welcome the most-loved and most-watched reality show Bigg Boss with a brand new season. Yes, Bigg Boss 14 is soon going to make its way to the small screen, and fans are left super excited. With the show's premiere date nearing, every little detail about the much-awaited season is making headlines. With the curiosity being so high, the names of several well-known faces in Bigg Boss 14's tentative contestant list were doing rounds.

was also being rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 for the longest time. While earlier neither did the makers of the show, nor Karan had spoken about it, but now the actor's PR team has addressed the news. Yes, Karan's PR team has finally clarified the news of him being a part of the -hosted show and denied these rumours around his participation in Bigg Boss 14. Yes, it is final that Karan Patel is not going in Bigg Boss this year.

The actor's PR team has clearly mentioned that Karan Patel is not going to be a part of the show (Bigg Boss) this season. Moreover, they have also called the rumours absolutely fake and baseless. This news is now being widely spread all across social media.

To note, Karan had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a special guest and shown the 'mirror of truth' mirror to the contestants. He gave them advice and also truthfully told them where they are going wrong in the game.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 will be launched on October 3, while Salman Khan will shoot for the premiere on October 1. It is also known that some of BB 13's contestants will enter the new season for special tasks. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

