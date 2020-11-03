Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel sends best wishes to his ‘bhai’ Aly Goni as latter is set to enter the BB house

Aly Goni, who has been Jasmin Bhasin’s BFF, will be entering Bigg Boss 14 on November 4 to support the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about surprises and interesting twists. After witnessing the dhamakedar double elimination, wherein Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh Malkhani were evicted, the popular reality show is coming up with a new surprise as it will have a new guest in the house. We are talking about Aly Goni. Yes! You read it right. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be entering the show to support his BFF Jasmin Bhasin who has been among the contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

While the promos of Aly’s entry in the house have been going viral, the fans can’t keep calm to watch him inside the BB house. In fact, the handsome hunk’s dear friend is also quite excited about his YHM co-star’s stint in the show. Sharing his excitement, Karan wrote, “#BiggBoss14 mein ab aayega asli dum. Mere bhai, meri jaan…. @alygoni Wish you all the good luck in the world” followed by heart emoticons along with hugging face emoji.

Take a look at Karan Patel’s reaction to his friend Aly Goni’s entry in Bigg Boss 14:

Meanwhile, Jasmin has been making the headlines as her apparent arch rival Eijaz Khan had saved her from elimination this week. This happened after Eijaz being the captain got the chance to save one contestant from nomination for elimination. His decision has left everyone surprised and Pavitra Punia has been visible upset for the same. Expressing her anger about the same, Pavitra was heard saying in the promo, 'Aukat dikhana isse kehte hai.' (This is how you show your true colors). She also said that he is playing a big game with us.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni to enter the Salman Khan hosted show to support BFF Jasmin Bhasin on THIS date

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×