Bigg Boss 14: Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina's outburst says, 'love Salman but his humour can be condescending'

Rubina Dilaik expresses her hurt upon Salman Khan calling Abhinav Shukla her 'samaan'. Karanvir Bohra defends her emotional outburst in Bigg Boss 14 house.
Rubina Dilaik, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, yesterday stirred a different conversation on social media with her emotional outburst. The actress expressed her disappointment and hurt to Bigg Boss over a comment passed by Salman Khan wherein he implied Abhinav Shukla as Rubina's personal 'samaan'. Though said in jest, Rubina felt it was disrespectful and mentioned that "Salman Khan doesn't know us personally to make a personal remark." While many supported her, others mentioned that was just Salman's 'sense of humour'.

A few Twitterati even mentioned how Salman would pull Karanvir Bohra's leg in his season and that one must be able to take this all when you are a part of a show. Karanvir has now reacted to it on social media saying that while he took it sportingly, he completely understands Rubina's sentiments. He also mentioned that while he loves Salman immensely, his humour can sometimes be condescending. 

His tweets read, "With all due respect to Salman bhai's stature as an actor/host (#BiggBoss2020) I'd like to say that, however silly a mistake you make, you don't like to be laughed at or made mockery out of in public... I love, like I really love, Salim Khan saab, Salma Aunty and Helen Aunty...we have known them for years. I have the highest respect for them, which is why I took everything sportingly in the show (#BiggBoss). It's in my culture not to speak back to elders, I've been raised that way... but my wife wasn't wrong when she wrote the open letter."


Defending Rubina, he wrote, "She felt, what any wife would feel for their husband, if @RubiDilaik 's sentiments are hurt, it's valid.. I'm not watching the show at all but I like Salman Bhai as the host of the show. It's only sometimes I find his humour a little condescending. #BiggBoss14."

