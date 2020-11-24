Bigg Boss 14: Karni Sena demands BAN on show for promoting Love Jihad with Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s PDA

Bigg Boss 14 has again got mired in a controversy as the Karni Sena has sent a legal notice to the team for promoting Love Jihad and Adultery over Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's romance in the house. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss is tagged as a show of 'controversies'. Bigg Boss season 14 had run into a huge controversy when Jaan Kumar Sanu (now evicted) had said something about the Marathi language. Jaan's statement had left a political party extremely miffed and upset outside. Now, BB 14 makers have landed into yet another trouble. The Karni Sena has severed a notice on the makers for promoting Love Jihad and Adultery. Not only this, but the Rajasthan based organization has also demanded a 'ban' on the hosted show.

It has all happened due to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's public display of affection (PDA) in the BB 14 house. Lovingly called Pavijaz, the two were often seen getting mushy in the house. Eijaz and Pavitra's love-hate relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the beginning. In the past week, the duo shared some romantic moments as they pecked kisses on each other's cheeks and warming embraced one another. The viral kiss between Eijaz and Pavitra has left Karni Sena agitated, and they have asked the channel (Colors TV) to censor the show, or completely shut down the shoot of BB 13. The Karni Sena feels Eijaz and Pavitra's PDA is vulgar and increases the cases of Love Jihad in the nation. Thus, they have issued a notice regarding it to the channel to not spread vulgarity.

Check out the notice here:

Meanwhile, there has still been no response from Bigg Boss 14 makers or Colors TV regarding this notice. Eijaz and Pavitra's equation has again gotten sour in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 23 Written Update: Rubina, Abhinav, Rahul, Jasmin, Pavitra and Aly get nominated

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×