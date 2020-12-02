Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah celebrates her birthday in quarantine ahead of entering Salman Khan’s show

Kashmera Shah will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger to bring a new twist in the game. The lady is currently in quarantine as a safety measure before making her way inside the BB house.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has been known for its unusual surprises and there are no second thoughts about it. The popular reality show has witnessed several game-changing twists so far and keeping up with this trajectory, Bigg Boss 14 makers are set to introduce another major twist wherein popular contestants from the previous seasons of the show will be entering the show to challenge the housemates. Among this will be Kashmera Shah who was contestant of the show in the first season.

While the lady will be entering the BB house soon, she is currently living in quarantine in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Interestingly, Kashmera is also celebrating 49th birthday today and is way from her home. To note, this is the first time, she is celebrating her special day without her 3 year old twins. Needless, to say, it is certainly an emotional moment for the birthday girl. Recently, Kashmera gave a glimpse of her quarantine birthday celebration wherein she was seen cutting pastries alone. In the caption, she wrote, “A quarantined birthday without friends and husband and kids but I can't wait to start my new adventure soon.”

On the other hand, her husband Krushna Abhishek, who has been missing Kashmera on her special day, is quite proud of her for entering BB14. He shared a beautiful pic with his ladylove and wrote, “Hey cud wishing u a very happy birthday lots of love to u we all miss u at home. wishing u a healthy and wealthy life. love u don't wanna say see u soon be inside the big boss house u gonna rock @kashmera1.”

To note, this isn’t the first time, Kashmera has been entering the popular reality show as a guest contestant. Earlier, she had also made her way inside the house in season 13 to support her sister in law Arti Singh in the show. It will be interesting to see how Kashmera will be challenging the housemates in Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is set to enter house with Kashmera, Rakhi & others; Fans aka her 'aavam' are excited

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×