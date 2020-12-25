Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah feels previous season was better; Says ‘There were worthy players then’

Kashmera Shah was the last contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 and she is quite disappointed with her eviction.

Bigg Boss 14 came with one of the most shocking elimination last weekend as Kashmera Shah was eliminated from the show. To note, Kashmera had entered the show early this month as a challenger along with Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan. While there were a lot of expectation from the actress, given the fact that she was one of the strongest contestants of her season, her eviction left her massive fan following quite disappointed.

Now that Kashmera is out of the BB house, the actress is brimming with opinions about the ongoing season of the popular reality show. Talking about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant feels that the previous season of the show was better than the current season. “I felt that maybe this was not the right season for me. Maybe last season was better because there were worthy players then. And the issues I had taken up would have mattered more then,” Kashmera was quoted saying to ETimes.

She further stated that she had always taken stands in the house and pointed out what is wrong even if that meant going against her friends. “I will stand by whoever my friends are. In fact, a lot of times Arshi was wrong and I pointed it out and fought with her. I even explained things to Rakhi, and she listened to me and changed her behaviour. I was the only person to tell them if they were right or wrong. We didn't choose to be friends but the other girls wouldn't talk to us. In fact, they treated us badly,” she had added.

To note, Kashmera has entered the BB house in the previous season to support her sister in law Arti Singh and had stated in the house for a couple of days. Do you agree with Kashmera Shah? Share your views in the comment section below.

