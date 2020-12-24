Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah upset with her elimination from Salman Khan’s show; Calls it ‘premature’

Kashmera Shah was eliminated from the show this week and the actress is quite disappointed about the same. She feels that Abhinav Shukla should have been eliminated.

Bigg Boss 14 eliminations are always a game change on the show and there are no second thoughts about it. Every time a contestant is evicted from the BB house, it comes with a lot of mixed emotions. However, the recent elimination on the popular reality show was quite unexpected as Kashmera Shah was evicted from Bigg Boss 14. The actress, who had entered the house as a challenger along with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi and Vikas Gupta, was eliminated from the show.

While Kashmera didn’t see it coming, she has been disappointed by her elimination. During her interview with ETimes, the actress stated that it was a premature elimination and that she was one of the strongest contestants on the show. “Had I stayed there for a month, I would have felt I have achieved something. I felt it was a premature elimination. I am too strong a contestant to get out that fast. I had done a lot as far as strategy, plotting, planning and flipping the task was concerned. I had given it my all,” she added.

Furthermore, the actress also stated that instead of her Abhinav Shukla should have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 as according to her, he did nothing on the show. Kashmera said, “if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago.”

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is gradually picking up the pace and with Vikas’ re-entry in the house, things have undoubtedly spiced up. It will be interesting to see what more twists the reality show will bring in the coming episodes.

