Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan’s ‘major fight’ leaves Salman Khan irked; WATCH

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik will be seen complaining about Eijaz Khan to host Salman Khan and will seek punishment for him.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing endless fights between the contestants since the beginning. Amid this, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan are often seen getting into the ugliest fights on the show time and again. While it hasn’t been long when Kavita and Eijaz had locked horns inside the BB house while nominating the contestants for jail, looks like their fight isn’t going to end anytime soon. In fact, as per the recent promo, host seems to be quite irked with their ongoing war of words.

In the promo, Kavita was seen complaining about Eijaz to Salman and said, “One thing that even you pointed out as wrong, during my first weekend in the house - was the use of abusive language. But some people seem to be obsessed with me and copy me so much that Eijaz said the same abusive words to me yesterday morning.” While the Tanu Weds Manu actor denied using foul language in the show, he did admit it post a heated argument. To this, Kavita said, “Look at him sir! He does not allow me to speak and when in anger, I say something wrong, I will be infamous in the entire country!” She even quizzed Salman if Eijaz shouldn’t be punished for his actions.

While Kavita and Eijaz were seen arguing again, Salman Khan looked mighty upset with the two. In fact, this was evident from his expressions as he was staring at the two with anger. We wonder what he has to say about this ‘major fight’ between Eijaz and Kavita.

