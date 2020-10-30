  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik doubts Eijaz Khan's friendship & abuses him; Here's what netizens think about it

Here's what social media users have to say about Kavita Kaushik's outburst on Eijaz Khan in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The actress accused Eijaz of using her for the game and even questioned his friendship.
Mumbai
It is often said nothing is constant in the Bigg Boss house, whether it is friendship or enmity as relations change in a split of a second. And maybe that is what happened in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik, who entered as a wild card contestant last weekend, shared a warm bond with Eijaz Khan in the beginning. 

However, the 'scene changed' suddenly, leaving not only housemates but even viewers shocked. After Eijaz became the new captain of the BB 14 house, Kavita entered into a huge and unexpected war of words with him. Kavita questioned and doubted Eijaz's friendship. She not only accused him of using her for his personal gain in the show but also revealed that they never shared a 'warm bond' outside the house, as he claimed. 

ALSO READ: BB 14 Live Updates: October 29 Episode Latest News and Update: Eijaz sends Kavita to the 'red zone' post fight

She yelled and alleged Eijaz of intentionally triggering her. The actress was seen screaming, 'Leave you alone. Shut Up. Get out of here,' and also hurled abuses at him. While Kavita vented out her anger on Eijaz, he maintained his calm and composure. Later, Eijaz was left heartbroken by Kavita's harsh words and unexpected change of bond. 

Kavita and Eijaz's unanticipated fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday became the highlight of the episode. Many social media users have expressed their opinions regarding their dramatic verbal spat. While some thought Kavita's outburst was 'uncalled' for, others bashed her for pushing Eijaz without any reason. Several even thought that their tiff was staged, as just before the 'big fight' they were seen indulging in some fun-loving talks with each other. 

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Kavita and Eijaz's fight here: 

Well, the reason for Kavita's sudden blast is not clear, as before airing their fight, Bigg Boss was heard saying, 'Kavita was pissed as captain Eijaz was telling Kavita to follow the rules repeatedly.' What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Kavita's over-reaction was unprovoked? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul targets Jasmin, Rubina for creating 'useless' issues; Nikki feels Kavita is 'boring'

Credits :Twitter

