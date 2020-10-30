Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik doubts Eijaz Khan's friendship & abuses him; Here's what netizens think about it

Here's what social media users have to say about Kavita Kaushik's outburst on Eijaz Khan in yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. The actress accused Eijaz of using her for the game and even questioned his friendship.

It is often said nothing is constant in the Bigg Boss house, whether it is friendship or enmity as relations change in a split of a second. And maybe that is what happened in last night's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Kavita Kaushik, who entered as a wild card contestant last weekend, shared a warm bond with Eijaz Khan in the beginning.

However, the 'scene changed' suddenly, leaving not only housemates but even viewers shocked. After Eijaz became the new captain of the BB 14 house, Kavita entered into a huge and unexpected war of words with him. Kavita questioned and doubted Eijaz's friendship. She not only accused him of using her for his personal gain in the show but also revealed that they never shared a 'warm bond' outside the house, as he claimed.

ALSO READ: BB 14 Live Updates: October 29 Episode Latest News and Update: Eijaz sends Kavita to the 'red zone' post fight

She yelled and alleged Eijaz of intentionally triggering her. The actress was seen screaming, 'Leave you alone. Shut Up. Get out of here,' and also hurled abuses at him. While Kavita vented out her anger on Eijaz, he maintained his calm and composure. Later, Eijaz was left heartbroken by Kavita's harsh words and unexpected change of bond.

Kavita and Eijaz's unanticipated fight in the Bigg Boss 14 house yesterday became the highlight of the episode. Many social media users have expressed their opinions regarding their dramatic verbal spat. While some thought Kavita's outburst was 'uncalled' for, others bashed her for pushing Eijaz without any reason. Several even thought that their tiff was staged, as just before the 'big fight' they were seen indulging in some fun-loving talks with each other.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to Kavita and Eijaz's fight here:

#EijazKhan feels powerless against women He is unable to give them back in their own language. How would he survive in BB like this? Feeling bad for him as he had to hear torture of #KavitaKaushik #EijazKhan #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/wz1zUr2TIo — Yashh/ Ananya Nibbi Max Pro (@Alpha20_) October 29, 2020

#EijazKhan handled #KavitaKaushik respectfully agree but he literally pushed #NainaSingh during task for no reason.. Why selective respect? — KK (@BoyWithSmiles_) October 29, 2020

#KavitaKaushik shud watch her mouth.. If someone is giving u respect..iska MATLAB ye nahi ki uski bajate jao... Wth she meant when she said k industry me koi nahi pasand karta hai! I really want #EijazKhan popularity to kiss sky highs Tab dekhte hai kya kehti hai ma'am#BB14 — ChetanaNo Diplomacy (@ChetanaBB_fan) October 29, 2020

#EijazKhan a honest genuine person the way he is humble is absolutely commendable #KavitaKaushik really cheap behaviour fromur side also if women wins against men its women power but if she looses then aadmi aurat pe Chadhta hai next level hypocrisy #JasminBhasin

#BiggBoss14 — Sakshi Malik (@Sakshi_Malikk) October 29, 2020

#KavitaKaushik

Hats off to the patience level of #EijazKhan ,Inspite of abusing," meri Ga...d me mat ghus" by #KavitaKaushik he advised her to follow the rules,laws.

Kavita blaming her unnecessary and joins Rubina gang.

Such a cheap behaviour by kavita pic.twitter.com/AXLH58huag — ABHISHEK KUMAR (@tweet_abhi1989) October 29, 2020

Having seen #KavitaKaushik doings, I'm sure that ppl will hardly support her I feel bad for #EijazKhan as he had to suffer a lot due to her's nonsense She has been picking up fight with every HMs for no reason since she entered #BiggBoss14 #BB14#BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Shaun (@Shaun_Rulex) October 29, 2020

Can I Get A Frnd Like #KavitaKaushik .... I want to Self-Tortured Myself or Punish Myself ... Hope #EijazKhan Come Out of Her Frndship ...#TeamNaina#NainaSingh#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Official Naina Singh Fc (@Naina_Singh_Fc) October 29, 2020

#EijazKhan is sharp though. He knows what he’s doing and he’s totally justified in feeling hurt with how #KavitaKaushik said she wasn’t really his friend. I’d have felt upset and shook by it too. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) October 30, 2020

So this lady #KavitaKaushik is no more less then @jasminbhasin the attention seeker

We thought k ha chalo koi accha entertaining and mature person aaya.. Or kavita kaushik ne bhi aate h kr diya shittttt....

I support #EijazKhan @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @KhanEijaz — Sahima Memon (@memon_sahima) October 29, 2020

Saw a clip of #KavitaKaushik shouting and hurling abuses at #EijazKhan . Hats off to the man for the way he kept his calm, I just so so wish that there should have been Sid in place of Eijaz, do minute mai madam ko pata chal jata. #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 — Yash Shukl (@YashasviShukla7) October 30, 2020

#KavitaKaushik lost so many of her supporters today. She proved how fake she is. Feeling bad for #EijazKhan, at the same time started admiring him for how he handled everything. Love how #JaanKumarSanu looks upto him. #bb14 #BiggBoss14 @BiggBoss — Jupitar (@Jupitar9Jupitar) October 30, 2020

Well, the reason for Kavita's sudden blast is not clear, as before airing their fight, Bigg Boss was heard saying, 'Kavita was pissed as captain Eijaz was telling Kavita to follow the rules repeatedly.' What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Kavita's over-reaction was unprovoked? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul targets Jasmin, Rubina for creating 'useless' issues; Nikki feels Kavita is 'boring'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×