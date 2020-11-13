Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik gets into major fight with Eijaz Khan over Pavitra Punia; Calls him ‘bakwaas’

Almost a week after entering Bigg Boss house again, Kavita Kaushik will once again lock horns with Eijaz Khan and the two will get into a nasty argument.

Bigg Boss 14, which has been home to endless fights and arguments, is set to witness a major fight and this time it will be between friends turned foes Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. In the upcoming episode of the popular reality show, Kavita and Eijaz will get into a nasty war of words and it will be because of Pavitra Punia. This will happen after Kavita will nominate Eijaz and Pavitra to be in BB jail. The actress stated, “The two love birds should stay inside.”

Her comment will irk Eijaz and he defends Pavitra saying the lady has been a decent game and that nominating her for jail is ‘bakwaas’. This will spark an argument between Eijaz and Kavita and the FIR actress called the Tanu Weds Manu actor bakwaas and even alleged that he is playing a victim card in the house. “You are bakwaas. You are playing the victim card and reveal all your personal details here. Tumhara parda faash main dekh chuki hu. This is your truth,” Kavita stated.

This isn’t all. While Eijaz asked Kavita to get a hold of herself, the latter attacked him again, “What will you do? Daarayega mujhe? Tere se nahi darti main. This person is a lie.” Their argument creates chaos in the house and Eijaz takes a jibe at the housemate for not standing up for the right. However, Kavita feels Eijaz should fight his own battle. We wonder how Eijaz is planning to deal with this situation. On the other hand, with Weekend Ka Vaar being around the corner, it will be interesting to see how will react to this argument.

